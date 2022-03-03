Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals
Published

Kharkiv woman describes sheltering from missiles, opts to stay in the city to avoid leaving family behind

Kharkiv woman endures missile strikes to stay with family

By Lisa Bennatan | Fox News
close
WATCH NOW: Kharkiv woman describes sheltering from missiles, opts to stay in the city to avoid leaving family behind Video

WATCH NOW: Kharkiv woman describes sheltering from missiles, opts to stay in the city to avoid leaving family behind

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman sheltering in Kharkiv, Ukraine, described the constant Russian missile strikes and her decision to stay in the city under siege to stay with her family.

A view shows the area near National University after shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 2, 2022.

A view shows the area near National University after shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 2, 2022. (Press service of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout )

"Every time you hear the plane, you just know that you need to hide, and it's just horrible," a Kharkiv resident, Iryna Skrypnykova, told Fox News. "You hear the plane, and it goes right above you, and your house can be next."

"We're scared," Skrypnykova said.

WATCH:

WATCH NOW: Kharkiv woman describes sheltering from missiles, opts to stay in the city to avoid leaving family behind Video

Russian forces have continued to bombard Ukraine's two largest cities, Kharkiv and Kyiv, as the two countries battle for an eighth day. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak said Thursday that Ukrainian and Russian officials tentatively agreed to establish humanitarian corridors, though they didn't reach a broader ceasefire agreement.

MOLDOVA PREPARED TO DEFEND ITSELF AFTER MAP SHOWS FORMER SOVIET REPUBLIC AS POSSIBLE NEXT RUSSIAN TARGET

"The missile attacks are all the time, for several days, just shooting and shooting," Skrypnykova, who works in IT, said. Russian forces have been targeting civilian areas where there are no military forces, she told Fox News.

The Kharkiv resident said her and her family have been without electricity for 24 hours and are left with only two candles. Still, Skypnykova said she can not get herself to leave the city.

In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, inspects weapons during a visit to Ukrainian coast guards in Mariupol, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC News that Russian President Vladimir Putin "can pull the trigger. He can pull it today. He can pull it tomorrow. He can pull it next week. The forces are there if he wants to renew aggression against Ukraine." NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also dismissed the Russian claims. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, inspects weapons during a visit to Ukrainian coast guards in Mariupol, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC News that Russian President Vladimir Putin "can pull the trigger. He can pull it today. He can pull it tomorrow. He can pull it next week. The forces are there if he wants to renew aggression against Ukraine." NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also dismissed the Russian claims. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

"My husband does not have the ability to leave the city" since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy conscripted all 18-60 year old men, Skrypnykova said.

"So, me neither, I wouldn't leave," she said, despite her husband's encouragement that she flee.

Skrypnykova told Fox News her parents and grandparents are also still in the city.

"I need to help them," she said. "That's how you behave in these situations. You will not let them be there alone."

"I can't imagine I can leave them and go to some safe place and they will be here alone," she told Fox News. "I can't do this."

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 02: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â MANDATORY CREDIT - "STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----)  A view of damaged regional police station building after a Russian missile attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 2, 2022 . (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 02: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â MANDATORY CREDIT - "STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----)  A view of damaged regional police station building after a Russian missile attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 2, 2022 . (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Skrypnykova remained optimistic and confident in Ukraine's ability to fend off Russian forces.

"I'm pretty sure it will stop because all our Ukrainian guys, they're really heroes," she said.

She was also thankful the "world is doing everything for Ukraine," but added that the "only thing we need for now is to close the sky above Ukraine because the worst thing that is happening is the aircraft shelling bombs on us."

Lisa Bennatan is an associate producer/writer for Fox News Digital Originals. Follow her on Twitter @LisaBennatan and Instagram @Lisa_Bennatan