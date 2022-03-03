Kharkiv woman describes sheltering from missiles, opts to stay in the city to avoid leaving family behind

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman sheltering in Kharkiv, Ukraine, described the constant Russian missile strikes and her decision to stay in the city under siege to stay with her family.

"Every time you hear the plane, you just know that you need to hide, and it's just horrible," a Kharkiv resident, Iryna Skrypnykova, told Fox News. "You hear the plane, and it goes right above you, and your house can be next."

"We're scared," Skrypnykova said.

Russian forces have continued to bombard Ukraine's two largest cities, Kharkiv and Kyiv, as the two countries battle for an eighth day. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak said Thursday that Ukrainian and Russian officials tentatively agreed to establish humanitarian corridors, though they didn't reach a broader ceasefire agreement.

"The missile attacks are all the time, for several days, just shooting and shooting," Skrypnykova, who works in IT, said. Russian forces have been targeting civilian areas where there are no military forces, she told Fox News.

The Kharkiv resident said her and her family have been without electricity for 24 hours and are left with only two candles. Still, Skypnykova said she can not get herself to leave the city.

"My husband does not have the ability to leave the city" since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy conscripted all 18-60 year old men, Skrypnykova said.

"So, me neither, I wouldn't leave," she said, despite her husband's encouragement that she flee.

Skrypnykova told Fox News her parents and grandparents are also still in the city.

"I need to help them," she said. "That's how you behave in these situations. You will not let them be there alone."

"I can't imagine I can leave them and go to some safe place and they will be here alone," she told Fox News. "I can't do this."

Skrypnykova remained optimistic and confident in Ukraine's ability to fend off Russian forces.

"I'm pretty sure it will stop because all our Ukrainian guys, they're really heroes," she said.

She was also thankful the "world is doing everything for Ukraine," but added that the "only thing we need for now is to close the sky above Ukraine because the worst thing that is happening is the aircraft shelling bombs on us."