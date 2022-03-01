Russia is 'exclusively aiming at civilians,' Kharkiv woman says. She's 'praying to stay alive'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While sheltering from bombs in a bathroom in Kharkiv, Ukraine, an English teacher told Fox News that Russian forces have been exclusively aiming at civilians in Kharkiv for days.

"They have been bombing since morning, only districts where civilian people live, where there are no militarily forces," Julia Laesser said. "Just local flats, supermarkets and some small shops."

"They are bombing civilians," she continued. "We have a lot of people, a lot of people who died in the streets, a lot of people who are hurt."

A Russian military strike on Tuesday hit the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city and home to about 1.5 million people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack a war crime and said it was an act of "undisguised terror" that "nobody will forgive, nobody will forget."

Laesser told Fox News her and her family are just "praying to stay alive."

She is sheltering in Kharkiv with her family, including her 8-year-old nephew.

"He's afraid" and "crying," Laesser told Fox News. He's "constantly asking me: ‘Are you afraid? Are you afraid? What is going happen? When is it going to stop?'"

"I don't want him to see my feelings," Laesser said. "I'm afraid, of course. I am a normal person, I'm afraid."

"But I'm getting angrier and angrier with every day, and I am hoping that the world will stop Putin, somebody will do something to make him stop this war," she added.

"We just hope that this well end soon," Laesser told Fox News. "Please help us to end this war as soon as possible."

Laesser said the city does not "have enough shelters." Her family did not have enough time to run to the nearest one.

"Ukraine is a peaceful country, we were not prepared for war," she Laesser.