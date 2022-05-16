JK Rowling blasts masked trans activists for attacking feminist protester

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling praised a feminist protester for standing her ground against a mob of trans activists at the Emmeline Pankhurst statue in Manchester, U.K., saying the famed leader of the British suffragette movement would "be proud."

"I never expected the right side of history to include so many people in masks intimidating and assaulting women, did you?" Rowling said on Twitter. "But she never dropped her flag. Emmelline would be proud."

Rowling shared the video of what appeared to be a lone feminist protester waving a purple, white and green suffragette flag being attacked by multiple trans activists, with police eventually intervening to break up the scuffle.

Members of the Manchester Trans Rise Up group dressed up in balaclavas and black outfits held protests at the statue over the weekend, drawing some counter-protests from feminist groups, according to reporting from GB News.

The woman appeared to be affiliated with a group known as Standing For Women, who have been speaking out about women's rights in the Manchester area.

"'There is no conflict between women's rights and our ideology," Rowling said in another post about the incident. "To prove it, we've dressed up as ninjas to block public access to a statue of a suffragette. We're confident this has done wonders for our cause and definitely isn't an unintentionally hilarious own goal.'"

The incident isn't the first time Rowling has been in conflict with trans rights activists, with the author frequently receiving backlash for her defense of feminism and biological women.

Trans activists have responded in threatening ways to the famed author, going so far as to show up in front of her house and post her address online.

But Rowling has refused to back down despite the backlash, vowing to not stop speaking out.

"I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out," Rowling said after her home address was posted online. "Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us."