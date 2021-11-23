J.K. Rowling calls out transgender activists who posted her home address online

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling issued a harsh rebuke of transgender activists who posted her home address online.

The writer issued a lengthy Twitter thread on Tuesday in which she called out a trio of activists who posted a photo outside of her home in the U.K. and made sure to include the address in the image. The act of protest comes as the author continues to offer comments about gender identity that many have deemed transphobic.

"Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible," Rowling began her thread.

She noted that the images were immediately flagged to both Twitter Support and the local authorities. She also asked those who shared the image, even if they were doing so in an effort to condemn the post, to please delete it so she can keep her address private from both "Harry Potter" fans as well as critics of her stance on transgender people.

Rowling has been vocal in the past arguing that society’s push to recognize transgender women somehow makes the world less safe for biological women.

"So I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe. When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman — and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones — then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside. That is the simple truth," she wrote in a lengthy and highly criticized blog post last year.

The stance has seen her labeled a "TERF" in the past, an acronym that stands for "trans-exclusionary radical feminist." In essence, the term applies to someone who considers themself a feminist but discounts the presence and experience of transgender women in the movement.

Since deciding to be so vocal about her stance on the matter, Rowling has been the subject of immense criticism and even threats against her life. For example, she was the subject of a pipebomb threat in July.

In response to the latest attempt to dox her, Rowling called out the three activists directly, writing: "I have to assume that @IAmGeorgiaFrost, @hollywstars and @Richard_Energy_ thought doxxing me would intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights. They should have reflected on the fact that… I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out."

She concluded: "Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us."

All three of the people who posted the photo have since deleted their Twitter accounts. However, The New York Post notes that activist Holly Stars defended the photo before explaining she took it down after being bombarded with abusive and threatening comments on social media.

"Yesterday we posted a picture we took at JK Rowling’s house," wrote the trans rights advocate.

She added: "While we stand by the photo, since posting it we have received an overwhelming amount of serious and threatening transphobic messages so have decided to take the photo down. #transrightsarehumanrights. Love to our trans siblings."