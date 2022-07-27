Japanese city under attack by violent monkeys: 'They are so smart'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wild troop of monkeys is terrorizing the Japanese town of Yamaguchi, leading the city hall to hire a special unit of animal catchers armed with tranquilizer guns Wednesday.

The animals have attacked 58 people since July 8, targeting mostly young children and elderly people. Some monkeys have even reportedly attempted to steal babies. Yamaguchi is a rural city in southwestern Japan, and monkey attacks have not been an issue there before.

"They are so smart, and they tend to sneak up and attack from behind, often grabbing at your legs," city official Masato Saito told the Associated Press.

"I have never seen anything like this my entire life," he added.

NAVY LIEUTENANT SENTENCED IN JAPAN CAUSES OUTCRY AMONG FAMILY, US LAWMAKERS

TAIWAN LOSES MAJOR ADVOCATE WITH ASSASSINATION OF SHINZO ABE

The special unit is tasked with singling out the most aggressive monkeys, tranquilizing them, and then putting them to death.

The team caught its first wrongdoer on Tuesday, a 15-pound, 1'6" macaque that has now been euthanized.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear how large the troop of monkeys is. Saito says the city is instructing citizens not to look the monkeys in the eye if they come into contact with one. He also recommended making yourself look as big as possible before backing away slowly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.