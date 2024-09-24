Expand / Collapse search
Japan

Japan says Russian patrol aircraft violated its airspace, responds by firing flares

In one day, the Russian aircraft reportedly violated Japan's airspace 'on three separate occasions'

A Russian military patrol aircraft violated Japanese airspace near Hokkaido's Rebun Island on three separate occasions on Monday, prompting Japan's Self-Defense Force to dispatch aircraft in an emergency response and to fire flares.

It is the first time Japan's SDF aircraft has fired flares in "an anti-airspace violation action", government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

Japans Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks about a Russian military patrol aircraft that violated Japanese airspace, in Tokyo

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks about a Russian military patrol aircraft that violated Japanese airspace, in Tokyo, Japan September 23, 2024, in this photo taken by Kyodo.  (Kyodo/via REUTERS)

The SDF fighter jets – F15 and F35 – warned the Russian military over the radio before firing the flares during the third incursion, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters.

The Japanese government has protested to Russia via diplomatic channels and demanded that it prevent any recurrence of such violations.