Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Japan

Japan destroyer passes through Taiwan Strait for first time, newspaper reports

To complete the passage, Japan's SDF destroyer reportedly spent over '10 hours sailing southward'

Reuters
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Japan's Self Defense Force patrolled the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday for the first time in an attempt to send a message to China, the Yomiuri newspaper, reported citing multiple government sources.

JAPAN SAYS RUSSIAN PATROL AIRCRAFT VIOLATED ITS AIRSPACE, RESPONDS BY FIRING FLARES

Fox News Asia graphic

Japan's Self Defense Force has reportedly patrolled the Taiwan Strait for the first time in an attempt to send a message to China. (Fox News)

SDF destroyer Sazanami entered the waters from the East China Sea on Wednesday morning, spending more than 10 hours sailing southward to complete the passage, the Japanese newspaper reported on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The passage was conducted in concert with naval ships from Australia and New Zealand, the paper said.

An SDF official declined to comment on the report.