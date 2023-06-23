James Cameron says he wished he'd 'spoken up' about design of OceanGate's Titan sub

Movie director and deep-sea explorer James Cameron has revealed in an interview that he now wishes he had "spoken up" about the design of OceanGate’s destroyed Titan submersible.

The "Titanic" film director, according to Reuters, was skeptical about Titan’s usage of composite carbon fiber and titanium for the makeup of its hull.

"I thought it was a horrible idea. I wish I'd spoken up, but I assumed somebody was smarter than me, you know, because I never experimented with that technology, but it just sounded bad on its face," Cameron told the news agency.

He added that the industry standard is to make hulls out of contiguous materials such as titanium, steel, ceramic or acrylic and echoed concerns from critics that the materials used for the Titan’s hull would be susceptible to failure over time by way of delamination and water ingress, Reuters reports.

"We celebrate innovation, right? But you shouldn't be using an experimental vehicle for paying passengers that aren't themselves deep ocean engineers," Cameron was quoted as saying.

Cameron also said he knew the Titan was lost on the first day it was reported missing, according to Reuters.

"We got confirmation within an hour that there had been a loud bang at the same time that the sub comms were lost. A loud bang on the hydrophone. Loss of transponder. Loss of comms. I knew what happened. The sub imploded," Cameron told Reuters, adding that he sent an email to colleagues Monday saying "We've lost some friends" and "It's on the bottom in pieces right now."

The five people who died this week have been identified as OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush; British businessman turned adventurer Hamish Harding; Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a former French navy officer and leading Titanic expert; and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood.

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said underwater debris found Thursday was "consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel."

"The debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber. Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families," Mauger told reporters gathered in Boston. "On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families."

