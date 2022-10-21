Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Italy's incoming PM Meloni issues warning to Berlusconi following glowing remarks toward Putin

Italy's former prime minister boasted about reconnecting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and receiving a 'sweet' birthday letter

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Putin is 'clearing the path for nuclear warfare' with martial law declaration: Rebekah Koffler Video

Putin is 'clearing the path for nuclear warfare' with martial law declaration: Rebekah Koffler

Former defense intelligence officer Rebekah Koffler joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss Putin's announcement and the Biden administration's handling of the conflict.  

Italy’s presumed next prime minister sent a warning to Italian politician and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi after warm comments he made directed toward Russian President Vladimir Putin

"Italy will never be the weak link of the West with us in government," Giorgia Meloni said in a statement directed toward her potential conservative coalition ally, Silvio Berlusconi, who recently boasted in leaked audio about reconnecting with Putin.

"I have reconnected with President Putin, a little, a lot," Berlusconi was heard saying in comments recorded and released by the LaPresse News Agency. "He sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a really sweet letter for my birthday. I responded with 20 bottles of Lambrusco (a sparkling Italian red wine) and a similarly sweet letter."

LaPresse also posted audio of Berlusconi criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and explaining that Putin’s "special operation" was supposed to have lasted just two weeks to install a "decent, sensible" government in Kyiv.

WHY GIORGIA MELONI WAS VICTORIOUS IN ITALY THIS WEEK

Forza Italia's Silvio Berlusconi, and Brothers of Italy's Giorgia Meloni attend the center-right coalition closing rally in Rome Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. 

Forza Italia's Silvio Berlusconi, and Brothers of Italy's Giorgia Meloni attend the center-right coalition closing rally in Rome Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.  (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

However, thanks to "unexpected and unforeseen" Ukrainian resistance, along with funding and weapons from the West that arrived "on Day 3, a special operation that was supposed to have lasted two weeks has become a war that will last some 200-plus years," Berlusconi said.

"Italy, with its head high, is part of Europe and the (NATO) Atlantic alliance," Meloni added. "Whoever doesn’t agree with this cornerstone cannot be part of the government, at the cost of not having a government."

FIVE REASONS WHY BIDEN MUST MOVE TO DE-ESCALATE THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, attends the Victory Day military parade marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II in Moscow Monday, May 9, 2022. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, attends the Victory Day military parade marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II in Moscow Monday, May 9, 2022.  (AP)

Berlusconi’s comments added to the political upheaval in Italy, as Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party won the most votes in the Sept. 25 election, attempts to put together a cabinet. She is expected to get a mandate to form Italy’s next government as early as Friday.

Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, the junior partner in her political coalition, is gunning for the foreign ministry at a time when Meloni and the EU have strongly backed Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. 

RUSSIAN FORCES CONTINUE LOSING GROUND DESPITE DESTROYING A THIRD OF UKRAINE'S POWER STATIONS IN 1 WEEK

Giorgia Meloni of "Fratelli d'Italia" party, Silvio Berlusconi of "Forza Italia" party and Matteo Salvini of "Lega" political party, talk as they leave the Quirinale Palace

Giorgia Meloni of "Fratelli d'Italia" party, Silvio Berlusconi of "Forza Italia" party and Matteo Salvini of "Lega" political party, talk as they leave the Quirinale Palace (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Berlusconi’s office attempted to back away from the comments about the birthday vodka in a statement Tuesday, saying the 86-year-old former prime minister had not restarted relations with Putin, and that he "told an old story to lawmakers about an episode that occurred years ago."

"The position of Forza Italia and President Silvio Berlusconi with respect to the Ukrainian conflict and Russian responsibilities is known to all and is in line with the position of Europe and the United States, reaffirmed on several public occasions," the Forza Italia party said in a statement.

Berlusconi and Putin have a long and often friendly history including an instance where the Italian politician hosted Putin at his Sardinian villa and another meeting between the two in Crimea in 2014 after Putin annexed the peninsula from Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.