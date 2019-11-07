Israel's Shin Bet security agency foiled more than 450 terror attacks in the past year, chief says

The head of Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency said Thursday that his organization has foiled more than 450 terror attacks in the past year, according to The Times of Israel.

“In the past year, we have thwarted over 450 significant terror attacks, and we have allowed Israeli citizens to have full and comfortable lives in the day-to-day without knowing what’s going on underground, said Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman at the UVID International Conference and Exhibition on Unmanned Vehicles in Tel Aviv.

Argaman attributed the success to specialized technologies used by the service, its cooperation with other Israeli security agencies and the organization’s “synergy with our counterparts around the world."

“Israeli technology and the [defense] industry are always close to us, close to our hearts. We purchase Israeli technologies before [buying] from anywhere else,” Argaman reportedly said. "We are investing in very advanced technology.”

While Shin Bet has an extensive network of sources and uses conventional intelligence-gathering methods, the agency has also been known to use advanced algorithms to scan social media and other databases for signs of potential terrorist activity, according to the news outlet.

"We are an agency with excellent people, the best technology and synergy within the agency and with Israeli security authorities, which allows us to have an edge on very challenging enemies," Jerusalem Post reported Argaman said on Thursday.

The Shin Bet was credited with thwarting about 500 terror attacks the year before, according to The Times of Israel.