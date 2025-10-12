Netanyahu advisor expresses 'deep faith' in Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan framework approach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has complete confidence in President Donald Trump’s commitment to ensuring that all parties uphold the Gaza peace agreement, Caroline Glick, the prime minister’s international affairs advisor, told Fox News Digital.

"We have deep faith in President Trump — in his sincerity, his support for Israel, and his leadership — and we are confident in his commitment to holding all parties accountable to the deal, in partnership with Prime Minister Netanyahu," Glick said.

She noted that Trump’s plan, if implemented, would give Israel the means to dismantle Hamas and prevent Gaza from once again threatening the Jewish state. She pointed to Phase Two of the framework, which calls for Hamas’ demobilization and demilitarization, followed by efforts to deradicalize the population of Gaza.

"As both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu have said, this can be achieved the easy way — through peaceful compliance with the agreement — or the hard way, which would involve further military operations in Gaza," she said.

Glick added that the International Stabilization Force (ISF) tasked with overseeing security would operate in coordination with the IDF — not in opposition to it — under the close supervision of the Board of Peace chaired by President Trump.

Under Point Nine of the agreement, Gaza will be placed under a temporary technocratic administration led by an apolitical Palestinian committee responsible for managing day-to-day governance and public services. The committee — composed of qualified Palestinians and international experts — will operate under the supervision of a new international transitional body, the Board of Peace, chaired by Trump and joined by other global leaders, including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The board will oversee Gaza’s reconstruction and funding until the Palestinian Authority completes its reform process and is ready to take control, in line with Trump’s 2020 peace plan and the Saudi-French proposal.

Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi, founder and chairman of IDSF – Israel’s Defense and Security Forum – told Fox News Digital that Israeli forces had controlled nearly 80% of the Gaza Strip before their pullback to the designated "yellow line" on Friday — a position, he said, that helped compel Hamas to agree to the ceasefire.

"The withdrawal enables Israel to maintain control over 53% of the Gaza Strip, including the Philadelphi Corridor, most of Rafah, half of Khan Younis, and sections of northern Gaza," Avivi said. "Israel holds the high ground overlooking the coastal area, allowing the IDF to best protect Israeli towns."

He added that Hamas’ ability to smuggle weapons through the Egyptian border has been significantly curtailed.

Trump’s 20-point plan specifies two more withdrawal phases, leaving the IDF eventually in charge of a security buffer zone.

Brig. Gen. (res.) Yossi Kuperwasser, head of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, said retaining control of the Philadelphi Corridor will make rearmament harder — though not impossible — as humanitarian aid flows into Gaza.

"We have to be very strict in checking every shipment of humanitarian aid to ensure it isn’t used to smuggle weapons," he said.

Point Seven of the agreement calls for the immediate delivery of full humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. At a minimum, the aid quantities will match those outlined in the Jan. 19, 2025, agreement on humanitarian assistance, including the rehabilitation of infrastructure such as water, electricity and sewage systems, the repair of hospitals and bakeries and the entry of equipment needed to remove rubble and reopen roads

Kuperwasser said the IDF’s repositioning allows the military to defend Israel without administering Gaza’s civilian population. "We don’t want to be involved in that," he said. "We will let Hamas handle it temporarily — until they are removed from power."

Under the deal, Hamas has until Monday to return all remaining 48 hostages — living and deceased — to Israel for rehabilitation and burial. In exchange, Israel will free 250 Palestinian security prisoners, including convicted killers, and 1,722 Gazans detained during the war who were not involved in Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre.

Kuperwasser warned that some of the Palestinians to be freed include "arch-terrorists" who have not renounced violence. "We have reason to worry that they are going to promote these activities — some of them are very dangerous people," he said. "We managed to avoid releasing the ‘crème de la crème,’ but we are still releasing very dangerous and highly capable terrorists. This is the very high price we understand we need to pay," he added.

Ret. Maj. Gen. Yaakov Amidror, former national security advisor to the Israeli prime minister and a fellow at the JINSA Strategic Center in Washington, D.C., described the post-ceasefire landscape as "very complicated." He told Fox News Digital the agreement’s language is vague on key questions — who will disarm Hamas, who will monitor it, where weapons will be secured and whether Israel will have the means to verify compliance.

"All these questions don’t have answers in the paper which was signed," Amidror said.

He urged a major diplomatic effort after the first stage to clarify responsibilities and bridge gaps in the plan, stressing that disarming Hamas and ending its control over civilian life in Gaza remain primary Israeli objectives.