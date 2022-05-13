Israeli police clash with mourners carrying casket of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Clashes erupted Friday in Jerusalem as mourners attended the burial of veteran American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was shot dead Friday when covering a raid in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Hundreds reportedly gathered in front of St. Joseph hospital in east Jerusalem for the procession where mourners attempted to carry Abu Akleh's casket to a Greek Orthodox Church where her service was set to be held.

Police set up barricades outside the hospital in an attempt to force the mourners to transport her casket by car rather than on foot.

Local Israeli outlets reported that some held Palestinian flags and chanted what police claimed were "nationalistic incitement calls."

It is unclear how the procession escalated into a violent clash, but Israeli police reportedly used stun grenades on the crowd.

Those carrying the casket were also beaten with batons, reported several news outlets.

The casket was then brought back inside the hospital and transferred by car to the service location.

At least six rioters have been arrested by Israeli police officers and 10 people required medical attention following the clash.

Abu Akleh extensively covered the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for over two decades and was seen as a "voice" for Palestinians.

The Palestinian Authority rejected Israel's offer of a joint investigation on Thursday and said it will conduct its own independent probe into her killing.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett suggested this week that "there is a significant possibility" she was shot by Palestinians in a crossfire.

But her former employer, Al Jazeera, described her death as "a blatant murder" by Israeli forces and claimed Israel "intends only to prevent the media from conducting their duty."

The circumstances of her death have been disputed as Palestinian and Israeli officials disagree on who is responsible.

Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim, a correspondent in the West Bank, said she had been covering an Israeli military raid in Jenin located just north of the West Bank when Abu Akleh was "hit by a bullet to the head."

She described her colleague's death as "a shock."

Abu Akleh along with another journalist – who was also hit by a bullet, though is in stable condition – were wearing flak jackets which are often worn by members of the press while in war zones at the time of the incident.

