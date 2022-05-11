Al-Jazeera reporter dies following disputed incident in the West Bank

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Al-Jazeera reporter was killed in the West Bank Wednesday, under disputed circumstances, prompting an investigation, officials said.

Shireen Abu Akleh, a reporter well-known in the area, was pronounced dead after she was shot in the head during a news report in the city of Jenin, officials said. She was rushed to a local hospital and died soon after.

The circumstances of her death have been disputed as Palestinian and Israeli officials disagree on who is responsible.

ISRAEL ARRESTS 2 PALESTINIANS FOR ALLEGED AX MURDER OF 3 ISRAELIS

Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim, a correspondent in the West Bank, described the death as "a shock to the journalists who have been working with her," the outlet reported.

"What we know for now is that the Palestinian Health Ministry has announced her death," Ibrahim added. "Shireen Abu Akleh, was covering the events unfolding in Jenin, specifically an Israeli raid [in] the city, which is north of the occupied West Bank, when she was hit by a bullet to the head."

An emotional Ibrahim also described Abu Akleh as a "very well respected journalist" who has been with the company since 2000.

ISRAEL CONFLICT: HOW HAS HAMAS GROWN A ROCKET ARSENAL?

Another journalist, who is an employee of the Al-Quds newspaper, was also struck by a bullet and was taken to the hospital. The journalist is in stable condition, according to the report .

The two were wearing flak jackets, often worn by members of the press while in war zones, at the time of the incident.

Palestinian authorities swiftly blamed Israel’s military for fatally shooting Abu Akleh, which they claimed was a deliberate act.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Israel’s military, however, disputed the claim and said they came under heavy fire and were attacked with explosives when they returned fire. The military also said it was possible Abu Akleh was struck by Palestinians during the initial volley.

Israel is "investigating the event and looking into the possibility that the journalists were hit by the Palestinian gunmen," its military said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.