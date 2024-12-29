Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu completes prostate surgery after UTI diagnosis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent surgery that was completed on Sunday, Fox News has learned.

The Israeli leader had his prostate removed after suffering a urinary tract infection, which had reportedly "stemmed from a benign enlargement of his prostate," Netanyahu's office said.

His current condition is unknown.

The Israeli leader has undergone several health procedures over the past two years.

In March, Netanyahu underwent hernia surgery under full anesthesia, and Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin temporarily assumed his role during the process.

Months before the Oct. 7 attacks, Netanyahu suffered dehydration and was admitted to a hospital in July 2023.

The Israeli leader said that he became dehydrated after visiting the Sea of Galilee without water or sun protection during a heatwave.

A week after being admitted for dehydration, Netanyahu's doctors implanted a pacemaker to regulate his heart rate and rhythm.

"A week ago, I was fitted with a monitoring device. That device beeped this evening and said I must have a pacemaker and that I must do this already tonight," Netanyahu, then 73, said at the time.

"I feel great, but I need to listen to my doctors."

Netanyahu's most recent operation came as the 75-year-old politician continues to testify in a corruption case against him in Israel.

He took the stand earlier in December and is expected to continue testifying in the new year.

Netanyahu is also currently leading the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on multiple fronts across the Middle East, continuing to target Iranian terrorists and their proxies.

The IDF recently launched multiple strikes against Houthi rebels, hitting Sanaa International Airport in Yemen and Houthi infrastructure in the ports of Al-Hudaydah, Salif and Ras Kanatib.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.