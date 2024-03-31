Netanyahu to undergo hernia surgery under full anesthesia

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was diagnosed with a hernia and will undergo surgery Sunday night, the prime minister’s office said.

The hernia was diagnosed during a routine checkup Saturday night, Netanyahu's office revealed. After Netanyahu consulted with his doctors, it was decided the best way forward was to surgically repair the hernia at a hospital Sunday night.

The operation will be performed under full anesthesia, and Netanyahu will be unconscious during the procedure, the office said. During this time, Yariv Levin, deputy prime minister and minister of justice, will be the acting prime minister of Israel.

No further details about Netanyahu’s diagnosis were immediately provided.

Doctors for the 74-year-old have said he is in good health, and he has kept a full schedule throughout Israel's nearly six-month war against Hamas. Last year, Netanyahu underwent surgery to have a pacemaker implanted following a health scare.

Last week, Netanyahu canceled a delegation of top Israeli officials' trip to Washington after President Biden's administration did not veto a U.N. resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and setting a condition that Hamas release all hostages first.

The Israeli leader issued an ultimatum to the U.S., warning that he would cancel the meeting if the U.S. did not veto Monday's U.N. resolution. The U.S. abstained rather than vetoing, allowing the resolution to pass.

The Biden administration insists its support for Israel has not changed since the Hamas terror attack Oct. 7.

