Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu to undergo hernia surgery under full anesthesia

Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin will be acting PM during Netanyahu’s surgery

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Biden, Netanyahu spoke on the phone for the first time in over a month Thursday Video

Biden, Netanyahu spoke on the phone for the first time in over a month Thursday

Democrats are wrestling internally on how to handle the Middle East conflict, Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was diagnosed with a hernia and will undergo surgery Sunday night, the prime minister’s office said.

The hernia was diagnosed during a routine checkup Saturday night, Netanyahu's office revealed. After Netanyahu consulted with his doctors, it was decided the best way forward was to surgically repair the hernia at a hospital Sunday night.

The operation will be performed under full anesthesia, and Netanyahu will be unconscious during the procedure, the office said. During this time, Yariv Levin, deputy prime minister and minister of justice, will be the acting prime minister of Israel.

No further details about Netanyahu’s diagnosis were immediately provided.

BIDEN'S SHIFTING SUPPORT OF ISRAEL IN HIS OWN WORDS: FROM ‘UNWAVERING’ TO ‘OVER THE TOP’ CRITICISM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu was diagnosed with a hernia Saturday and was scheduled to undergo surgery under full anesthesia at a hospital Sunday night, his office said. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun/Pool/File)

Doctors for the 74-year-old have said he is in good health, and he has kept a full schedule throughout Israel's nearly six-month war against Hamas. Last year, Netanyahu underwent surgery to have a pacemaker implanted following a health scare.

Last week, Netanyahu canceled a delegation of top Israeli officials' trip to Washington after President Biden's administration did not veto a U.N. resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and setting a condition that Hamas release all hostages first.

Biden and Netanyahu split image

Tensions between the U.S. and Israel are growing as the Biden administration has repeatedly warned Israel not to move forward with an invasion of Rafah. (AP Photo, File)

CRITICS CHARGE BIDEN WITH ABANDONING ISRAEL, HOSTAGES AMID GROWING TENSIONS WITH JEWISH STATE

The Israeli leader issued an ultimatum to the U.S., warning that he would cancel the meeting if the U.S. did not veto Monday's U.N. resolution. The U.S. abstained rather than vetoing, allowing the resolution to pass.

Schumer’s calls for new Israeli leadership are ‘wholly inappropriate’: Benjamin Netanyahu Video

The Biden administration insists its support for Israel has not changed since the Hamas terror attack Oct. 7.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.