Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wars

Israeli peace activist identified after being kidnapped, killed by Hamas terrorists

Israeli Peace activist identified five weeks after she was kidnapped and killed by Hamas terrorists.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Former Iran hostage compares 1979 ordeal to Hamas situation Video

Former Iran hostage compares 1979 ordeal to Hamas situation

Sgt. Kevin Hermening joins 'The Story' to discuss the parallels and differences between both US hostage crises.

The Israeli peace activist and leader of Women Wage Peace, who was thought to be kidnapped by Hamas terrorists, has been identified five weeks after she was killed.

Forensic examiners have identified the remains as Vivian Silver, 74, confirming she was killed during the October 7 massacres in southern Israel by Hamas terrorists.

According to the Women Wage Peace page, early Saturday morning on October 7, Silver wrote to say that terrorists had infiltrated the kibbutz and entered her home.

The post stated she hid behind a cupboard door and since 11:07 a.m. and had not been heard from again. The page indicated that Silver had been most likely abducted by Hamas terrorists and taken into Gaza.

ISRAELI DEFENSE FORCES RELEASE VIDEO SHOWING EVIDENCE OF HAMAS WEAPONS, TUNNELS LINKING TO HOSPITAL BASEMENTS

Vivian Silver

Vivian Silver, 74 (Courtesy: Bring Them Home Now)

The organization said Silver had been transporting ailing Gazans from the border checkpoint to Israeli hospitals for years and was a renowned peace activist in many other organizations.

US, ISRAEL UNSURE HOW MANY HAMAS HOSTAGES ARE 'STILL ALIVE,' JAKE SULLIVAN SAYS

Hamas terror attacks

Hamas terrorists killed at least 1,400 civilians, including women, children and the elderly, when they attacked Israel on Oct. 7.  (Israel Defense Forces via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP