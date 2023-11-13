Israeli peace activist identified after being kidnapped, killed by Hamas terrorists

The Israeli peace activist and leader of Women Wage Peace, who was thought to be kidnapped by Hamas terrorists, has been identified five weeks after she was killed.

Forensic examiners have identified the remains as Vivian Silver, 74, confirming she was killed during the October 7 massacres in southern Israel by Hamas terrorists.

According to the Women Wage Peace page, early Saturday morning on October 7, Silver wrote to say that terrorists had infiltrated the kibbutz and entered her home.

The post stated she hid behind a cupboard door and since 11:07 a.m. and had not been heard from again. The page indicated that Silver had been most likely abducted by Hamas terrorists and taken into Gaza.

The organization said Silver had been transporting ailing Gazans from the border checkpoint to Israeli hospitals for years and was a renowned peace activist in many other organizations.

