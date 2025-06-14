Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israeli official vows ‘We have more surprises coming up’ for Iran following wave of airstrikes

Senior official reveals Iran projected to have 8,000 ballistic missiles within two years if not stopped

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Trey Yingst Fox News
Published
Israel strikes missile platforms in Iran Video

Israel strikes missile platforms in Iran

Israel Defense Forces release footage showing destruction of Iranian missile infrastructure. (Credit: IDF)

A senior Israeli intelligence official exclusively told Fox News on Saturday, "We have more surprises coming up" for Iran following the initial wave of strikes during "Operation Rising Lion." 

The high-ranking source, speaking to Fox News Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst, said Israeli intelligence projected Iran would have an arsenal of 8,000 ballistic missiles over the next two years and that this was part of the reason a decision was made to launch the operation. Right now, Israel believes Iran has about 2,000 missiles.   

"We cannot end this operation knowing that we will be in the same spot two years from now," the official said. "Everything is going as planned. Actually, better than planned." 

The official added: "We have lots of surprises. Not just the ones we already did. We have more surprises coming up." 

LIVE UPDATES: IRANIAN MISSILE STRIKES IN ISRAEL KILL AT LEAST 3 AS DEFENSE MINISTER WARNS ‘TEHRAN WILL BURN’ 

Israel inspects damage from Israeli airstrike

Israeli security forces inspect destroyed residential buildings that were hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday, June 14, 2025.  (AP/Ariel Schalit)

Forty Iranian air defense systems have been hit since the beginning of the operation, which is based on three goals -- targeting Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and removing the Iranian existential threat against Israel. 

During the initial strike against a meeting of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air force officials, Israeli intelligence assessed that 30 commanders were killed. 

"It’s a historic achievement," the official said. 

Israel now expects more incoming Iranian missiles in the days ahead that will cause casualties and destruction.   

IRAN THREATENS TO HIT US BASES IN THE MIDDLE EAST: WHAT IS THE THREAT LEVEL? 

Damage in Tehran following airstrike

In this photo released by the Iranian Red Crescent Society rescuers work at the scene of an explosion after an Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025.  (Iranian Red Crescent Society via AP)

However, the bulk of the conflict with Iran could largely be over in a matter of days.   

"I think we can finish it in days… It’s a good thing that we have the U.S. by our side," the official said. 

The official also told Fox News that the U.S. is "fully coordinated" with Israel, yet declined to go into specifics.  

Israeli airstrike on Tehran

Firefighters work the scene of an explosion at a residence compound in northern Tehran, Iran, on  Friday, June 13, 2025.  (AP/Vahid Salemi)

"The way the U.S. is standing beside Israel is unprecedented," he said. "We feel it." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.