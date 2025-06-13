Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Iran

Iran threatens to hit US bases in the Middle East: What is the threat level?

Pentagon faces heightened risks with 40,000 servicemembers stationed across the Middle East, many within striking range

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Published
close
Trump admin denies involvement in Israeli strike: 'Iran should not target US' Video

Trump admin denies involvement in Israeli strike: 'Iran should not target US'

'Outnumbered' panelists discuss the latest escalation in the Middle East after Israel launched a strike on Iran's nuclear sites and the Trump administration's response.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iran on Friday said the U.S., as a "backer" of Israel, "shall be held fully accountable" for the series of strikes Jerusalem levied overnight against Tehran, its nuclear and military facilities, and top officials – deepening retaliatory concerns over U.S. bases near Iran.

The U.N. Mission to Iran sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council condemning the attacks that killed four military commanders, one Iranian official allegedly involved in the nuclear talks with the U.S., and two nuclear scientists, and said that Israel’s "conduct" in the region "poses a serious threat to international security."

But earlier this week, just days ahead of a planned meeting between Washington and Tehran in Oman to discuss nuclear negotiations, Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh threatened to hit U.S. bases in the Middle East, should Israel once again directly strike the Persian nation. 

Strike in Tehran

Smoke rises after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

INSIDE ISRAEL’S SECRET WAR IN IRAN: MOSSAD COMMANDOS, HIDDEN DRONES AND THE STRIKE THAT STUNNED TEHRAN

"Some officials on the other side threaten conflict if negotiations don't come to fruition," Nasirzadeh said, according to Reuters following early reporting that Jerusalem was considering a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. "If a conflict is imposed on us … all U.S. bases are within our reach, and we will boldly target them in host countries." 

The Trump administration announced a partial evacuation of the U.S. embassy in Iraq and authorized military dependents to leave locations across the Middle East, but it remains unclear how many Americans are expected to depart from the region. 

A picture taken on January 13, 2020, during a press tour organized by the US-led coalition fighting the remnants of the Islamic State group, shows US army drones at the Ain al-Asad airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar.  

A picture taken on January 13, 2020, during a press tour organized by the US-led coalition fighting the remnants of the Islamic State group, shows US army drones at the Ain al-Asad airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar.   (Ayman Henna/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Thursday said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution and told reporters "I had to do it."

"We have a lot of American people in this area. And I said, we got to tell them to get out because something could happen soon, and I don't want to be the one that didn't give any warning and missiles are flying into their buildings," he added in reference to the feared military escalation between Israel and Iran.

Defense officials in October 2024 said some 40,000 service members were stationed throughout the Middle East, many of which are in striking range of Iran. 

US President Donald Trump arrives to address troops at the Al-Udeid air base southwest of Doha on May 15, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump in May 2025 arrives to address troops at the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, which is considered the largest U.S. military facility in the Middle East. (Photo by Brendan Smialowsky/AFP via Getty Images)

IRAN CLAIMS RIGHT TO NUCLEAR PROWESS FOLLOWING ISRAEL STRIKES, BUT REMAINS SILENT ON NEGOTIATIONS WITH US

The U.S. military has at least 19 sites spread across the region, eight of which are considered to be permanent, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. 

These sites are located in countries that border or are geographically near Iran, including Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates. 

But Iran’s lack of immediate defensive response to Israel’s Thursday night strike has prompted questions over whether Tehran would be able to pick a fight with the U.S. and create a third front. 

A United States Air Force cargo plane maneuvers on the runway after it landed at the Incirlik Air Base, in the outskirts of the city of Adana, southeastern Turkey, Wednesday, July 29, 2015. After months of reluctance, Turkish warplanes started striking militant targets in Syria last week, and also allowed the U.S. to launch its own strikes from Turkey's strategically located Incirlik Air Base. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

A United States Air Force cargo plane maneuvers on the runway after it landed at the Incirlik Air Base, on the outskirts of the city of Adana, southeastern Turkey, Wednesday, July 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) (The Associated Press)

"Given the fact that in January 2020, Iran launched short-range, precision strike ballistic missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq for killing Qasem Soleimani – the regime's chief terrorist – this is not a theoretical exercise," Iran expert with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Benham Ben Taleblu told Fox News Digital. "The regime has proven an ability to land blows at these bases before.

"It is possible, and it's not theoretical, given that the regime has done this in the past and lived to tell the tale," he added. 

Ben Taleblu said he believes that Iran, at this moment, is looking to make sure the U.S. is not only uninterested in engaging in direct conflict against Tehran, but could even distance itself from Israel.

Al-Asad air base

U.S. Army soldiers train at al-Asad air base in Western Iraq.  (Source: U.S. Army )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There is a political element to the regime continuously threatening America, which is to try to take advantage of the desire for de-escalation that exists in America," the expert added. "To try to put as much daylight between America and Israel as possible, and to turn America from an ally or partner of Israel, into just observer of yet another Middle East crisis. 

"This is how Tehran is politically, trying to put America on the sidelines when militarily, it might struggle – militarily, it would struggle," Ben Taleblu added.

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.