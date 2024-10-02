Expand / Collapse search
Israeli military says regular infantry, armored units joining limited ground operation in southern Lebanon

The ground operation is largely aimed at destroying tunnels and other infrastructure on the Israel-Lebanon border

Landon Mion
The Israeli military announced Wednesday that regular infantry and armored units were joining what it described as its limited and localized ground operations in southern Lebanon.

This comes after Israel said Tuesday that commando and paratroop units had crossed the border in a ground operation in Lebanon, according to Reuters.

The military said that special forces units had been conducting ground raids against Hezbollah terror targets across the border for months in which tunnels and weapons were found under homes.

The infantry and armored troops from the 36th Division include the Golani Brigade, the 188th Armored Brigade and the 6th Infantry Brigade.

The military adding these troops suggests that the ground operation in Lebanon has exceeded limited commando raids.

The ground operation is largely designed to destroy tunnels and other infrastructure on the Israel-Lebanon border, according to Israel's military, adding that there were no plans to widen its operation to target Beirut or major cities in southern Lebanon.

Reuters contributed to this report.