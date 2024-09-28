Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israeli forces take out head of Hamas in southern Syria

Ahmad Muhammad Fahd was eliminated while planning to carry out an 'imminent terror attack,' the IDF said

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced Saturday morning that it eliminated the head of the Hamas terrorist network in southern Syria.

The Israeli Air Force struck Ahmad Muhammad Fahd following intelligence conducted by the IDF.

Fahd was responsible for carrying out terror attacks against IDF troops and Israel from the area of southern Syria, including by firing projectiles toward the Golan Heights area, according to the IDF.

IDF operational activity

The Israeli Air Force said it struck and eliminated Ahmad Muhammad Fahd. (IDF)

He was eliminated while planning to carry out an "imminent" terror attack, the IDF said.

The IDF noted that it is continuing to work to eliminate Hamas terrorists, regardless of their location.

The IDF also said it was calling up three reserve battalions for operational activities and to strengthen the defense in the Central Command.

Fox News' Yonat Friling contributed to this report.