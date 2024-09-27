Israel strikes Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut, IDF says

The Israeli Defense Forces carried out a "precise strike" on the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon, the IDF announced Friday.

IDF spokesperson Rear admiral Daniel Hagari said the headquarters were intentionally built in the heart of the Dahieh in Beirut under residential buildings "as part of Hezbollah's strategy of using Lebanese people as human shields."

Video and images show plumes of smoke rising over Beirut following the Israeli strikes. Witnesses say they heard multiple strikes.

Fox News has learned the target of the attack was Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. It is unclear if Nasrallah was struck.

Hezbollah's al-Manar television reported that four buildings were destroyed and there were many casualties in the multiple strikes, which marked a major escalation of Israel's conflict with the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Security sources in Lebanon said the attack targeted an area where top Hezbollah officials are usually based. It was the heaviest attack in Beirut in almost a year of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

"On Oct. 8, Hezbollah started attacking Israel after almost a year of Hezbollah firing rockets, missiles and suicide drones at Israeli civilians," Hagari said.

"After almost a year of Israel warning the world and telling them that Hezbollah must be stopped, Israel is doing what every sovereign state in the world would do if they had a terror organization that seeks their destruction on their border, taking the necessary action to protect our people so that Israeli families can leave their homes safely and securely."

The strikes hit Beirut shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue Israel's attacks on Iranian-backed fighters in Lebanon in a closely watched United Nations speech, as hopes faded for a ceasefire that could head off an all-out regional war.

The fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has drastically escalated over the last month as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has begun targeting the terrorist network's hot spots and military storage units, all of which are strategically embedded within civilian villages.

