Israeli army kills Palestinian man who tried to stab soldier

Israeli security forces killed a Palestinian who allegedly tried to stab a soldier in the West Bank on Thursday, authorities said, the latest violence in a period of heightened tensions in the occupied territory.

The Israeli army said it fired at a suspected Palestinian stabber who lunged toward a group of troops near the town of al-Fawar, southwest of the city of Hebron. It said the soldier the attacker tried to stab was not hurt.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the Palestinian as 22-year-old Sharif Rabaa, saying he died from his wounds shortly after he was shot while being stopped at a checkpoint near the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp.

His death brings the total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli security forces in the West Bank and east Jerusalem to 43 since the start of this year, according to a tally by The Associated Press, the deadliest increase in violence in the West Bank and Israel in years.

The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.