Israel

Israel rescues hostage after 325 days in Hamas captivity

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
The US is prepared and postured for an Iranian attack against Israel: John Kirby Video

The US is prepared and postured for an Iranian attack against Israel: John Kirby

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby discusses cease-fire talks in Cairo, tensions in the Middle East and the three-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on 'Your World.'

One more Israeli hostage has been rescued.

The Israel Defense Force and Israel Security Agency announced Tuesday that another hostage taken during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack has been rescued.

"The IDF and ISA have rescued Qaid Farhan Alkadi from Gaza where he was held hostage, and brought him to his family in Israel. This operation was part of the IDF’s daring and courageous activities conducted deep inside the Gaza strip," said Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

WASHINGTON POST DELETES 'UNACCEPTABLE' POST SCOLDING AMERICAN HOSTAGE PARENTS FOR NOT BEING CRITICAL OF ISRAEL

Qaid Farhan Alkadi

Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, is an Israeli citizen from Rahat who was rescued by the Israel Defense Force and Israel Security Agency this week in a special operation in the Gaza Strip. (Israel Defense Force)

"This operation joins a series of actions taken by the IDF that bring us closer to achieving the goals of this war," Gallant continued. "I would like to reiterate and emphasize: Israel is committed to taking advantage of every opportunity to return the hostages home to Israel."

Qaid Farhan Alkadi from Rahat was reportedly rescued by a mixed company of Israeli combatants, including members of the 401st Brigade, 162nd Division, and Shayetet 13.

Members of the engineering combat spec-ops unit Yahalom and intelligence operatives from the Israel Security Agency also contributed to the rescue.

ISRAEL RESCUES 4 HOSTAGES KIDNAPPED BY HAMAS: 'WE ARE OVERJOYED'

Alkadi, 52, has been held in the Gaza Strip for almost a year. No further details are being made available on the nature of the rescue operation, "due to considerations of the safety of our hostages, the security of our forces, and national security."

He is currently being held in the hospital for medical care and is undergoing extensive health checks. He is in stable condition.

Alkadi's family has been alerted to his recovery and are being accompanied by IDF personnel to meet with him.

Following the rescue of Alkadi, 108 Israeli hostages remain under terrorists' control in the Gaza Strip. 36 are confirmed dead.

The vast majority were taken during the Oct. 7 attack last year and have been held for over 320 days.

Fox News Digital's Yonat Friling contributed to this report.

