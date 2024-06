"Squad" member Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., apologized for denying that Hamas raped women and committed other atrocities during the terror group’s Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.

During a Monday interview with WNYC radio, the progressive lawmaker admitted he was wrong for initially downplaying rape accusations against Hamas in the weeks after its terror attack last year.

"I apologize for my comments," Bowman told a listener who asked him about his propaganda claim on air.

The congressman made his original controversial remarks during a pro-Palestinian rally in Westchester, New York, on Nov. 17.

"There was propaganda used in the beginning of the siege," he said to a crowd of around 50 demonstrators. "There’s still no evidence of beheaded babies or raped women. But they still keep using that lie [for] propaganda."

Bowman admitted he was wrong months after making the claims. He gave a statement the following March acknowledging reports that Hamas committed rapes during the deadly attack.

Politico covered his statement, in which the lawmaker said, "The UN confirmed that Hamas committed rape and sexual violence, a reprehensible fact that I condemn entirely. I also voted yes on Resolution 966, which officially condemns the rape and sexual violence committed by Hamas. So let me be clear, and ensure my words are not twisted: I always stand against sexual violence in all forms and stand for peace for all."

In his interview with WNYC this week, Bowman pointed to the fact that he changed his tune as soon as he saw evidence from the UN, saying, "Immediately when the [United Nations] provided additional evidence, I voted to condemn the sexual violence."

"As soon as I got the additional information from the UN, we condemned the sexual violence, we voted to condemn it, and we’re continuing to do the work," he said elsewhere.

The "Squad" member also expressed humility during the interview, acknowledging that his Nov. 17 claims were "mistakes."

"I am not going to be perfect. I’m going to make mistakes. I’m going to say things that harm people, even though I don’t mean to. When I do, I’m going to take accountability for it. I’m going to own it," he said on WNYC.

He added, "I want to learn and grow and be the best representative I can be. That’s who my mother raised me to be, that’s who I was as an educator, and that’s who I am now."

Bowman is facing Westchester County Executive George Latimer in a Democratic primary to represent New York’s 16th district. Latimer was recently endorsed by Hillary Clinton, a backing that Bowman scoffed at during a recent CNN appearance.

The New York Post recently cited an Emerson College/WPIX poll showing Bowman trailing Latimer by 17 points among likely voters.