Israel

Hamas transfers coffin of dead hostage to Israel, IDF confirms

Militant group has now returned remains of nearly half of 28 dead hostages in Gaza

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published | Updated
A coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred from Hamas to Israel via the Red Cross, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

The body will be taken from the Gaza Strip and received in a military ceremony with a military rabbi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Hamas said the body was recovered Sunday. If confirmed as the body of a hostage, the remains of 15 hostages would still be in Gaza. A body handed over by Hamas last week was not that of a hostage, Israel said.

Israel's Ministry of Health's National Center of Forensic Medicine will identify the body, and then the family will be notified, Netanyahu's office said.

US MILITARY TO OVERSEE NEXT PHASE OF PEACE DEAL FROM COORDINATION BASE IN ISRAEL

Hamas hostage coffin with someone paying their respects

A Nepal Army personnel pays his last respects to the coffin of Bipin Joshi, a deceased Nepali student who was killed while being held hostage in Gaza, at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Oct. 20, 2025, days after it was returned from Hamas captivity under a Gaza ceasefire and hostage exchange deal. ( Prakash Mathema/AFP)

"All families of the deceased hostages have been updated about the matter, and at this difficult time, our hearts are with them," Netanyahu's office said. "The effort to return our hostages continues continuously and will not cease until the last hostage is returned."

"Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the hostages," the IDF said on X. 

The terror group last week said it needed specialized equipment and more time to recover more bodies.

Hamas in Gaza

Members of the Hamas militant group searching for bodies of the hostages in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo)

Earlier on Monday, it was announced that the remains of Nepali student Bipin Joshi, who was held hostage in Gaza, were being flown from Israel to his hometown of Bhimdattanagar.

Coffin of Israeli hostage draped in flag

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Israeli hostage Tamir Nimrodi, a soldier who, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, was kidnapped alive from his military base during the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, and whose body was returned to Israel as part of a prisoner-hostage swap and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, at his funeral in Kfar Saba, Israel, Oct. 16, 2025.  (Stoyan Nenov/Reuters)

The transfer happened after the week-old ceasefire resumed after clashes between Hamas and Israel over the weekend. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

