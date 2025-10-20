Hamas transfers coffin of dead hostage to Israel, IDF confirms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred from Hamas to Israel via the Red Cross, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

The body will be taken from the Gaza Strip and received in a military ceremony with a military rabbi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Hamas said the body was recovered Sunday. If confirmed as the body of a hostage, the remains of 15 hostages would still be in Gaza. A body handed over by Hamas last week was not that of a hostage, Israel said.

Israel's Ministry of Health's National Center of Forensic Medicine will identify the body, and then the family will be notified, Netanyahu's office said.

"All families of the deceased hostages have been updated about the matter, and at this difficult time, our hearts are with them," Netanyahu's office said. "The effort to return our hostages continues continuously and will not cease until the last hostage is returned."

"Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the hostages," the IDF said on X.

The terror group last week said it needed specialized equipment and more time to recover more bodies.

Earlier on Monday, it was announced that the remains of Nepali student Bipin Joshi, who was held hostage in Gaza, were being flown from Israel to his hometown of Bhimdattanagar.

The transfer happened after the week-old ceasefire resumed after clashes between Hamas and Israel over the weekend.

