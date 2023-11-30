Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israel-Hamas war: 8 more Israeli hostages released ahead of cease-fire expiration

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published | Updated
Mia Schem, 21, was one of hostages that the Israel Defense Forces says was released by Hamas on Thursday from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas militants released eight more Israeli hostages and three bodies Thursday as a cease-fire with Israel was expected to expire. 

The Israeli military said six Israeli hostages had been released from captivity in the Gaza Strip and transferred to Egypt by the Red Cross late Thursday. They arrived hours after two additional hostages were turned over to Israel separately.

From Egypt, the newly freed hostages were to be transferred to Israel to be reunited with their families after nearly eight weeks in captivity.

The names of Thursday’s freed hostages are as follows: Ayesha Alzyadna, 17; Bilal Alzyadna, 18; Nili Margalit, 41; Mia Schem, 21; Ilana Gritzewsky, 30; Shani Goren, 29; Amit Soussana, 40; and Sapir Cohen, 29. 

  Israeli hostages released
    Image 1 of 8

    An undated photo of Shani Goren, 29, who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum)

  Israeli hostages released
    Image 2 of 8

    An undated photo of Amit Soussana, 40, who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum)

  Israeli hostages released
    Image 3 of 8

    An undated photo of Ayesha Alzyadna, 17, who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum)

  Israeli hostages released
    Image 4 of 8

    An undated photo of Bilal Alzyadna, 19, who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum)

  Israeli hostages released
    Image 5 of 8

    An undated photo of Ilana Gritzewsky, 30, who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum)

  Israeli hostages released
    Image 6 of 8

    An undated photo of Mia Schem, 21, who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum)

  Israeli hostages released
    Image 7 of 8

    An undated photo of Nili Margalit, 41, who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum)

  Israeli hostages released
    Image 8 of 8

    An undated photo of Sapir Cohen, 29, who was released by Hamas after being held captive in the Israel-Hamas war. (Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum)

Thursday marked the seventh straight night of hostage releases under a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Israel was to free 30 Palestinian prisoners later in the evening under the deal.

The cease-fire is set to expire early Friday, though international mediators are working to extend it.

Roughly 140 hostages are believed to remain in Hamas captivity.

Israeli-Russian Gal Tarshansky, left, a hostage who was released by Hamas terrorists on Wednesday, sits with her father in an IDF helicopter en route from Hatzerim Air Base to Schneider Hospital, in Israel. (GPO/Handout via AP)

International pressure has mounted for the truce to continue as long as possible after weeks of Israeli bombardment and a ground campaign following Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war. Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have been killed and more than three-quarters of the population of 2.3 million have been uprooted, leading to a humanitarian crisis.

Israel has vowed to resume the fighting — with the goal of dismantling Hamas — once the cease-fire ends.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 