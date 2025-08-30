Israel eliminates Houthi prime minister in Yemen airstrike targeting senior government officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday that it had killed the Houthi prime minister and several other senior officials in a strike in Yemen.

"Houthi Prime Minister, Ahmed Al-Rahawi, along with additional senior officials of the Houthi terrorist regime were eliminated during an IDF strike in Sanaa, Yemen," the IDF said in a social media post.

The IDF said it had targeted a Houthi site where officials responsible "for the use of force, the military buildup of the Houthi terror regime, and the advancement of terror actions against Israel. The IDF will continue to target all threats against Israeli civilians."

The airstrike was conducted by the Israeli Air Force Thursday using intelligence gathered by the IDF.

"The strike was made possible by seizing an intelligence opportunity and completing a rapid operational cycle, which took place within a few hours," the IDF said.

A Houthi statement confirmed Al-Rahawi's death.

It was Israel's second strike against the Houthis in Yemen in a week.

On Sunday, Israel hit Yemen’s capital in response to missiles fired by the Houthis. The attack killed six people and wounded 86 others, according to Reuters, which cited a Houthi Health Ministry spokesperson.

"As we warned the Houthis in Yemen: 'After the plague of darkness comes the plague of the death,’" said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who was in the IDF central command during the attack. "Whoever raises a hand against Israel, their hand will be cut off."

The IDF previously said the Houthis were operating under Iran’s direction to harm Israel and its allies. The IDF also blamed the Houthis for "undermining regional stability and disrupting global freedom of navigation."

The strikes Thursday were launched after Israel intercepted two drones from Yemen and happened during a speech by Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, according to YNet. Additionally, the Israeli outlet reported that the speech went on without interruption.

The conflict between Israel and the Houthis has gone on for nearly two years.

The Iran-backed terror force threatened to strike Israel just days after Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre. Within weeks of Hamas’ attacks, the Houthis shot missiles and drones at Israel that were intercepted by U.S. forces aboard the USS Carney.

The Houthis have continued to attack Israel in support to Hamas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.