Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Israel

Israel eliminates Houthi prime minister in Yemen airstrike targeting senior government officials

The strikes were launched after Israel intercepted two drones from Yemen

By Brie Stimson Fox News
close
Israel intercepts missile launched from Yemen, IDF says Video

Israel intercepts missile launched from Yemen, IDF says

Fox News co-anchor Sandra Smith has the latest on the Middle East conflict on 'America Reports.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday that it had killed the Houthi prime minister and several other senior officials in a strike in Yemen. 

"Houthi Prime Minister, Ahmed Al-Rahawi, along with additional senior officials of the Houthi terrorist regime were eliminated during an IDF strike in Sanaa, Yemen," the IDF said in a social media post.

The IDF said it had targeted a Houthi site where officials responsible "for the use of force, the military buildup of the Houthi terror regime, and the advancement of terror actions against Israel. The IDF will continue to target all threats against Israeli civilians." 

The airstrike was conducted by the Israeli Air Force Thursday using intelligence gathered by the IDF. 

ISRAEL CONFIRMS STRIKE ON HOUTHIS IN YEMEN, MARKS SECOND TIME THIS WEEK

Ahmed al-Rahawi

Yemen's Houthi-led government's prime minister, Ahmed al-Rahawi, was killed by Israel Defense Forces Thursday. (Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images)

"The strike was made possible by seizing an intelligence opportunity and completing a rapid operational cycle, which took place within a few hours," the IDF said. 

A Houthi statement confirmed Al-Rahawi's death. 

It was Israel's second strike against the Houthis in Yemen in a week. 

On Sunday, Israel hit Yemen’s capital in response to missiles fired by the Houthis. The attack killed six people and wounded 86 others, according to Reuters, which cited a Houthi Health Ministry spokesperson.

Israeli officials watch as strikes are carried out against Houthis

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir watch as the IDF carries out strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. (Ministry of Defense)

"As we warned the Houthis in Yemen: 'After the plague of darkness comes the plague of the death,’" said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who was in the IDF central command during the attack. "Whoever raises a hand against Israel, their hand will be cut off."

ISRAEL HAMMERS HOUTHIS WITH AIRSTRIKES, REBELS RESPOND AMID RED SEA FLARE-UP

The IDF previously said the Houthis were operating under Iran’s direction to harm Israel and its allies. The IDF also blamed the Houthis for "undermining regional stability and disrupting global freedom of navigation." 

The strikes Thursday were launched after Israel intercepted two drones from Yemen and happened during a speech by Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, according to YNet. Additionally, the Israeli outlet reported that the speech went on without interruption.

Houthi supporters

Houthi supporters chant slogans during a weekly anti-Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)

The conflict between Israel and the Houthis has gone on for nearly two years. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Iran-backed terror force threatened to strike Israel just days after Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre. Within weeks of Hamas’ attacks, the Houthis shot missiles and drones at Israel that were intercepted by U.S. forces aboard the USS Carney.

The Houthis have continued to attack Israel in support to Hamas

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Close modal

Continue