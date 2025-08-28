Israel confirms strike on Houthis in Yemen, marks second time this week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel confirmed on Thursday that it carried out an attack on a Houthi target in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, marking the second such strike in less than a week.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the Houthis were operating under Iran’s direction to harm Israel and its allies. The IDF also blamed the Houthis for "undermining regional stability and disrupting global freedom of navigation."

TRUMP URGED TO AID YEMEN’S ANTI-HOUTHI FORCES AS TERROR GROUP ESCALATES ATTACKS ON SHIPPING

"As we warned the Houthis in Yemen: 'After the plague of darkness comes the plague of death.' Whoever raises a hand against Israel, their hand will be cut off," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said after Thursday’s strike.

The Thursday strikes, which were launched after Israel intercepted two drones from Yemen, occurred during a speech by Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, according to YNet. Additionally, the Israeli outlet reported that the speech went on without interruption.

ISRAEL HAMMERS HOUTHIS WITH AIRSTRIKES, REBELS RESPOND AMID RED SEA FLARE-UP

On Sunday, Israel hit Yemen’s capital in response to missiles fired by the Houthis. The attack killed six people and wounded 86 others, according to Reuters, which cited a Houthi Health Ministry spokesperson.

The conflict between Israel and the Houthis has gone on for nearly two years. The Iran-backed terror force threatened to strike Israel just days after Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre. Within weeks of Hamas’ attacks, the Houthis shot missiles and drones at Israel that were intercepted by U.S. forces aboard the U.S.S. Carney.

Since then, Israel has responded to missiles from the Houthis by attacking areas controlled by the terror organization in Yemen, including the Hodeidah port.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Houthis have not ceased attacks on Israel in support of the Palestinians in Gaza. On Aug. 22, Reuters reported the Houthis said they had fired a ballistic missile at Israel in solidarity with Gaza.