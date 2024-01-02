Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israel defense minister says several thousand Hamas fighters remain in Gaza

Yoav Gallant says Hamas started the war with as many as 18,000

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Israel takes out terrorist who led Oct. 7 kibbutz massacre Video

Israel takes out terrorist who led Oct. 7 kibbutz massacre

Fox News' Trey Yingst on the latest from the war in Israel as fighting continues with no end in sight

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant estimated Tuesday that the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas still has several thousand fighters left in the Gaza Strip after beginning the war with between 15,000 to 18,000. 

Gallant, speaking during a visit to troops inside Gaza, also said it would be a mistake to think that Israel is planning on halting the war, according to The Associated Press. 

"The feeling that we will stop soon is incorrect," he said. "Without a clear victory, we will not be able to live in the Middle East." 

Gallant said Israel has destroyed 12 Hamas battalions in northern Gaza, and although this does not mean Hamas has been eliminated altogether, the terrorist organization's capabilities are limited. 

TOP HAMAS OFFICIAL KILLED IN BEIRUT EXPLOSION, HEZBOLLAH MEDIA SAYS 

Hamas terrorists in Gaza

Palestinian Hamas terrorists are seen during a military show on July 20, 2017, in Gaza City. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

But in southern Gaza, Gallant said "the reality is different" and Israel is still fighting a tougher battle, the AP reports. 

The comments come a day after the Israeli military said it was pulling out several thousand troops from Gaza in the biggest drawdown of forces since the war erupted nearly three months ago. 

ISRAELI MAN WHO BATTLED HAMAS IN GAZA ACCUSED OF IMPERSONATING SOLDIER, STEALING WEAPONS 

Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant meets with troops

Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant meets soldiers on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip on Oct. 19, 2023, in Sderot, Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

The Israel Defense Forces will now shift toward more targeted operations against Hamas, reducing the use of artillery and airstrikes. Some of the reservists called up for active duty will also return to civilian life to help stimulate the economy, Reuters reported. 

Nevertheless, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated this weekend that the war is set to last many more months.

Israel tank firing

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires toward the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border, on Thursday, Dec. 21. (AP/Ohad Zwigenberg)

"This will take six months at least, and involve intense mopping-up missions against the terrorists. No one is talking about doves of peace being flown from Shajaia," an Israeli official told Reuters, referring to a district in Gaza. 

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.