This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Top Hamas official killed in Beirut explosion, Hezbollah media says

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Video released by Reuters showed the aftermath of a Tuesday explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. Hezbollah media is claiming that a top Hamas official was killed.

Hezbollah-linked news outlets are reporting that deputy Hamas leader Saleh Arouri was killed by an Israeli air strike. 

Al-Mayadeen, a publication linked to Hezbollah, reported that the high-ranking Hamas official was killed in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh. 

Arouri is among the founders of Hamas' military wing and has overseen the terrorist group's operations in the West Bank.

The strike reportedly killed four people. Israeli officials have yet to comment on the explosion.

Top Hamas official Saleh Arouri seen in a split image with a Beirut explosion

Top Hamas official Saleh Arouri was killed in an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, according to Hezbollah media. (Reuters)

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

