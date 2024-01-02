Top Hamas official killed in Beirut explosion, Hezbollah media says

Hezbollah-linked news outlets are reporting that deputy Hamas leader Saleh Arouri was killed by an Israeli air strike.

Al-Mayadeen, a publication linked to Hezbollah, reported that the high-ranking Hamas official was killed in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh.

Arouri is among the founders of Hamas' military wing and has overseen the terrorist group's operations in the West Bank.

The strike reportedly killed four people. Israeli officials have yet to comment on the explosion.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.