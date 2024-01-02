Expand / Collapse search
Israeli man who battled Hamas in Gaza accused of impersonating soldier, stealing weapons

Roi Yifrach showed up in southern Israel Oct 7 following Hamas attack, reports say

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Israel stands ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with US on the war’s key issues: Avi Hyman Video

Israel stands ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with US on the war’s key issues: Avi Hyman

Israeli government spokesperson Avi Hyman joins ‘Fox News Live’ to break down Israel's ongoing hostage negotiation efforts as the war enters a new year.

An Israeli man who battled the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas inside the Gaza Strip is now being charged with posing as an Israeli soldier and stealing weapons from the country’s military. 

Roi Yifrach, a 35-year-old from Tel Aviv, took advantage of the chaotic situation in the aftermath of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack to join combat operations and steal large amounts of military gear, including weapons, munitions and sensitive communications equipment, The Associated Press reported, citing an indictment filed on Sunday. 

Yifrach went to southern Israel and presented himself alternately as a combat soldier from elite anti-terrorism units, a bomb dispersal expert and a member of the Shin Bet internal security service, the indictment said. 

He even appeared in an image alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during one of the Israeli leader’s visits to troops in the field, the AP added, citing Israeli media. 

ISRAEL TO DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST GENOCIDE ACCUSATIONS FILED BY SOUTH AFRICA AT INTERNATIONAL COURT 

Israeli soldiers in combat in Gaza

An image released by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday, Dec. 15, showing fighting unfolding in the Gaza Strip between IDF and Hamas terrorists. (IDF)

Yifrach was arrested on Dec. 17, while four other people – including a police officer – were taken into custody in relation to the alleged weapon thefts. 

However, Eitan Sabag, Yifrach’s lawyer, told Israel’s Channel 12 TV that Yifrach went down to the south to help as a paramedic with a first responder organization and fought bravely to defend Israel for more than two months.  

HAMAS WAIVES ‘TOTALLY OFF BASE’ DEMAND FOR MONTHSLONG CEASE-FIRE IN ISRAELI HOSTAGE NEGOTIATION: REPORT 

Netanyahu, troops listening

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with soldiers stationed near the Gaza Strip in Jerusalem on Oct. 18, 2023. The Israeli media is claiming that Roi Yifrach appeared in an image alongside Netanyahu during one of his visits to soldiers during the war, but the claim could not be independently verified. (Avi Ohayon (GPO)/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"He joined an elite combat unit inside Gaza and fought Hamas terrorists face-to-face, with IDF approval, with military equipment provided to him by the IDF," the lawyer was quoted by The Times of Israel as telling Channel 12. "Absurdly, the State of Israel, which failed to protect its citizens, is now going after a citizen, my client, who volunteered for Israel." 

The indictment said Yifrach was in Gaza for several weeks and stole equipment including an assault rifle, 14 stun grenades, a drone, three detonators and other items, The Times of Israel also reported. 

Hamas terrorists inside Israel during attack

Roi Yifrach showed up in southern Israel following the Hamas Oct. 7 terrorist attack, according to reports. (Israel Defense Forces via AP)

Authorities were tipped off and found the equipment in Yifrach’s house, his mother’s house and in his car, according to The Times of Israel. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.