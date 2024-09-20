Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Israel Defense Forces confirm 'targeted strike' on Beirut

The strike successfully killed terrorist Ibrahim Aqil, a member of Hezbollah's Jihad Council

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Only IDF soldiers and Hamas terrorists remain in Rafah: Nate Foy Video

Only IDF soldiers and Hamas terrorists remain in Rafah: Nate Foy

Fox News correspondent Nate Foy reports from Tel Aviv after embedding with the Israeli Defense Forces in southern Gaza on 'Fox Report.'

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed a targeted missile strike was made Friday on Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon.

Security officials claim the airstrike was targeting Ibrahim Aqil, a member of terrorist group Hezbollah's Jihad Council. 

"Today, Israel eliminated [Aqil] with a surgical airstrike in Beirut," the Israeli government posted on social media. "Justice is served."

ISRAEL STRIKES HEZBOLLAH TARGETS IN LEBANON AFTER TWO ROUNDS OF DEVICE EXPLOSIONS

Lebanon Beirut Israel Missile Strike

Rescuers carry a body at the scene of a missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.  (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Aqil is wanted by the United States for his alleged role in the bombing of a U.S. Marines barracks in Beirut in 1983. He is also believed to be linked to the taking of American hostages in Lebanon during the 1980s.

Israeli officials released an announcement hours later stating that the "IAF aircraft conducted a targeted, intelligence-based strike in the area of Beirut, and eliminated Ibrahim Aqil, the Head of Hezbollah's Operations Unit and the Commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Forces, who was also in charge of Hezbollah’s 'Conquer the Galilee' attack plan."

Hezbollah officials have confirmed the missile struck a Dahiya district building that Aqil is believed to have been in.

ISRAEL DEGRADES IRAN-BACKED HEZBOLLAH TERRORISTS IN SPECTACULAR PAGER EXPLOSION OPERATION: EXPERTS

Lebanon Beirut Israel Missile Strike

Ambulances arrive at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.  (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

The strike killed at least nine individuals and wounded approximately 60 others, according to Lebanese health officials. Two apartment buildings were flattened by the blast. 

"During the strike, senior operatives in Hezbollah's Operations Staff and commanders from the Radwan Unit were eliminated alongside Aqil," the announcement continued. "Ibrahim Aqil and the Radwan commanders who were eliminated today were planning Hezbollah’s 'Conquer the Galilee' attack plan, in which Hezbollah intended to infiltrate Israeli communities and murder innocent civilians."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lebanon Beirut Israel Missile Strike

People gather at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.  (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

It's only the latest in Israel's increasingly aggressive campaign against Hezbollah — the IDF fired on several infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon yesterday, including areas of Chihine, Tayibe, Blida, Meiss El Jabal, Aitaroun and Kfarkela.

Earlier in the week, Israeli security forces remotely detonated hundreds of electronic devices used by Hezbollah members to communicate, killing 12 and wounding over 2,800 others.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com