Lebanon

Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after two rounds of device explosions

Israeli strikes occurred as tensions between Lebanon and Israel at fever pitch

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon Video

IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces on Thursday said it carried out strikes on multiple infrastructure sites where Hezbollah operates in southern Lebanon. (Credit: Israel Defense Forces)

Israel launched a series of overnight strikes on sites in Lebanon where the Israeli military says Hezbollah terrorists operated. The strikes follow two waves of deadly electronic device explosions across Lebanon.

The Israeli strikes targeted infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon, including the areas of Chihine, Tayibe, Blida, Meiss El Jabal, Aitaroun and Kfarkela, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Thursday. Israel also struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in Khiam.

"The IDF will continue to operate against the threat of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to defend the State of Israel," the IDF said in a statement.

The strikes followed two deadly waves of explosions across Lebanon in which electronic devices detonated in near-simultaneous explosions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

HOW DID THE HEZBOLLAH PAGER EXPLOSIONS HAPPEN? 5 THINGS TO KNOW

Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces said it targeted Hezbollah infrastructure sites in Lebanon on Thursday. (Israel Defense Forces)

Hundreds of pagers used by Hezbollah members exploded on Tuesday, killing 12 people, including two children, and wounding some 2,800 others.

People gather outside hospital

People gather outside the American University hospital after the arrival of several men who were wounded by exploded handheld pagers in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Bassam Masri)

Another wave of electronic devices detonated on Wednesday, killing at least 25 and wounding more than 450. Hezbollah officials said the devices included walkie-talkies and solar equipment.

ISRAEL DEGRADES IRAN-BACKED HEZBOLLAH TERRORISTS IN SPECTACULAR PAGER EXPLOSION OPERATION: EXPERTS

Israel has largely been blamed for the two rounds of deadly blasts. The Israeli government has not commented on the explosions.

Israel needs to assert 'escalation dominance' to avoid a wider war: Dan Hoffman Video

On Wednesday, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that Israel is behind the explosions of pagers used by members of Hezbollah in Lebanon. 

The explosions that rocked Lebanon have deepened concerns about an escalation into an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah.