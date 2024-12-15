Israel to close embassy in Ireland over 'anti-Israel policies'

Israel says it will close its embassy in Ireland in the coming weeks over the Irish government's "extreme anti-Israel policies."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar made the announcement on Sunday after recalling Israel's ambassador to Ireland from Dublin. Saar says the Irish government "crossed every red line," and cited the nation's decision to recognize a Palestinian state.

"The actions and anti-semitic rhetoric used by Ireland against Israel are rooted in the de-legitimisation and demonisation of the Jewish state, along with double standards," Saar said.

"Israel will invest its resources in advancing bilateral relations with countries worldwide according to priorities that also take into account the attitudes and actions of these states toward Israel," he added.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said the decision was "deeply regrettable" in a statement, according to the BBC. Deputy Prime Minister Micheál Martin echoed that sentiment in a longer statement.

"I believe firmly in the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels of communication and regret that this decision has been taken," Martin said.

"Ireland's position on the conflict in the Middle East has always been guided by the principles of international law and the obligation on all states to adhere to international humanitarian law," he added.

The announcement comes as Israel is considering further strikes against Iran this week. Israeli reports on Thursday said the evolving reality in the region has prompted Israel to once again consider targeting Iran’s nuclear program, which Jerusalem and its international allies have deemed one of the greatest emerging threats at a time when tensions between the West and nations like Russia and Iran continue to deteriorate.

The U.S., under the Biden administration, along with its international partners including the International Atomic Energy Agency, have urged Israel not to strike Iran’s nuclear installations.

However, last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the IDF had hit and degraded part of Iran’s nuclear program during a retaliatory strike in late October, but he warned it was not enough to thwart Tehran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.