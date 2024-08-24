Islamic State claims responsibility in German festival attack as second suspect arrested

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the deadly stabbing spree at a festival in Germany on Friday that left three people dead and eight others injured.

The group said the attacker targeted Christians and was a "soldier of the Islamic State" who carried out the attack "to avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere."

German police previously said that there was no other obvious motive other than terror and that the attacker appeared to be unknown to the victims.

Late Saturday, authorities said that they had arrested a second person, along with a 15-year-old boy, in connection to the attack.

The second suspect was arrested at a home for refugees in Solingen, which is located near Cologne and Duesseldorf in the west of the country. Authorities have not identified the suspects name, age or if they are the main perpetrator of the attack.

Authorities previously shared that the 15-year-old boy knew of the attack and failed to inform authorities, but said that he was not the attacker.

Prosecutor Markus Caspers said that the 15-year-old boy was arrested after two female witnesses contacted police. The witnesses said they had listened to a conversation between the boy and an unknown person before the attack, speaking about intentions that corresponded to the events that followed.

The victims were in front of a stage enjoying a live music band playing to mark the town's 650-year anniversary when the attack occurred at around 9:35 p.m. local time Friday.

The three people who died were two men aged 67 and 56, and a 56-year-old woman, authorities said. Police said the attacker appeared to have deliberately aimed for his victims’ throats.

Thorsten Fleiss from the German police, who was the chief of operations on Friday night, said that police are conducting various searches and investigations in the entire state of North Rhine-Westphalia that will continue throughout the day.

Police cordoned off the square on Saturday and passers-by placed candles and flowers outside the barriers.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X late last night that the incident was a "terrible event that has shocked me greatly."

An attacker has brutally killed several people… The perpetrator must be quickly caught and punished to the fullest extent of the law," Scholz wrote.

In a translated social media post late Friday, the city’s mayor, Tim Kurzbach, said that they are in "shock" following the attack.

"Tonight we are all in Solingen in shock, fright and great sadness," he wrote. "We all wanted to celebrate our city anniversary together, and now we have to mourn the dead and injured. Breaks my heart that there was an assassination attack on our town."

Fatal stabbings and shootings are relatively uncommon in Germany. The government said earlier this month it wanted to toughen rules on knives that can be carried in public.

In May, an Afghan migrant went on a stabbing spree in Mannheim, which is located in the southwest of Germany, where he wounded an anti-Islam activist and several others, including a police officer who died. Days later, a member of the German right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) was stabbed in the city while canvassing for election.

The violence comes ahead of three state elections next month in Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg, in which the anti-mass immigration right wing party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), has a chance of winning.

Though the motive and identity of the assailant were not known, a top AfD candidate for one of the state elections, Bjoern Hoecke, seized on Friday's attack, posting on X: "Do you really want to get used to this? Free yourselves and end this insanity of forced multiculturalism".

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.