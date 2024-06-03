German police officer who was stabbed by Afghan immigrant has died

A 29-year-old German police officer died from injuries sustained in a knife attack on Mannheim's central square, where five others were also injured.

A 29-year-old German police officer has died of injuries suffered during a knife attack that left five other people injured in the central square of Mannheim, officials said Sunday.

The officer was stabbed several times in the head and neck by a 25-year-old immigrant from Afghanistan and underwent emergency surgery after the attack Friday, officials said. The officer was placed in an artificial coma but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he was "deeply grieved" and that the officer's "commitment to the safety of us all deserves the highest recognition."

Two dozen of the officer's colleagues paid tribute to their fallen comrade, removing their hats during a gathering Sunday at the site of the attack.

The suspect was shot and wounded by another officer; he remained hospitalized, and a judge has ordered him held on suspicion of attempted murder. Police and prosecutors have not provided a motive for the attack, saying the suspect was not in a condition to be questioned.

The attack took place during an event held by Pax Europa, which describes itself as an organization that informs the public about the dangers posed by the "increasing spread and influence of political Islam." Michael Stürzenberger, a 59-year-old anti-Islamist activist who is one of the group’s leading figures and has spoken at its events, was among those wounded.

The other victims were four men ages 25, 36, 42, and 54. The 54-year-old man suffered injuries that were initially life-threatening, but he was now out of danger.