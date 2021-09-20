Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Afghanistan
Published

ISIS claims responsibility for Afghanistan bombings in Jalalabad that targeted Taliban

The explosions killed or injured over 35 Taliban members

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Lara Logan on Afghanistan fallout: 'We slit their throats and literally handed them to al Qaeda' Video

Lara Logan on Afghanistan fallout: 'We slit their throats and literally handed them to al Qaeda'

Lara Logan joined Lt. Gen. William Boykin on 'Fox News Primetime' to discuss the U.S. drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including seven children. Logan said the U.S. betrayal of Afghan allies caused a scarcity in intelligence.

ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for a number of bomings in Jalalabad that it says specifically targeted the Taliban as tensions between the two groups continue to intensify. 

The Islamic State claimed responsibility through its Amaq News Agency for six explosions caused by improvised explosive devices (IED) on Saturday and Sunday. The explosions killed or injured over 35 Taliban members. 

Taliban members and people gather at the site of a bomb explosion which targeted a pickup truck carrying Taliban fighters in Jalalabad on September 19, 2021, a day after at least two people were killed in a series of blasts in the area.

Taliban members and people gather at the site of a bomb explosion which targeted a pickup truck carrying Taliban fighters in Jalalabad on September 19, 2021, a day after at least two people were killed in a series of blasts in the area. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Bilal Karimi, a Taliban spokesman, said that one bombing, which targeted a Taliban vehicle, killed a child, The Washington Post reported. 

JIM GILMORE: BIDEN'S AFGHANISTAN DEBACLE INCREASES RISK OF ‘HOT WAR’ WITH RUSSIA, CHINA

"We have started investigations into the incident to reach the culprits," Karimi said.

The attacks also knocked out a major power line, but authorities had power restored later in the day. 

BIDEN SUPPORTS ‘THOROUGH INVESTIGATION’ INTO BOTCHED AFGHAN DRONE STRIKE

Sources told Reuters on Saturday that at least three people were killed and 20 others injured in the blasts. The city of Jalalabad serves as the capital of Nanjarhar province, which is an ISIS stronghold. 

The two groups have struggled to settle into the new political landscape of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from the country. ISIS-K, a branch of ISIS operating in the country, claimed responsibility for the Aug. 26 bombing at Kabul airport that took the lives of 13 U.S. service members as well as around 170 Afghan citizens. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ISIS-K has criticized the Taliban for not being "extreme" enough in its actions since taking control of the country. 

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 