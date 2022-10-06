Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ISIS
Published

ISIS operative in Syria killed in US Special Operations raid

ISIS operative Abu Hayel killed, US defense official confirms to Fox News

By Liz Friden , Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Top ISIS leader killed during raid in Syria Video

Top ISIS leader killed during raid in Syria

U.S. special forces killed a top ISIS leader and captured several others.

An ISIS operative was killed Thursday in a rare raid in northeast Syria known to be held by pro-government forces, a U.S. defense official told Fox News. 

The target was located in the city of Qamishli in northeast Syria near the Turkish border, a defense official confirmed. 

US-BACKED FORCES IN SYRIA FOIL 'MASSIVE' SUICIDE BOMBING ATTACK IN REFUGEE CAMP

The ISIS operative killed in the raid was named Abu Hayel, also known as Rakkan Wahid al-Shammri, while one other unidentified ISIS fighter was also wounded. 

A U.S. defense official confirmed for Fox News that there were no U.S. casualties and no operational reports of civilian casualties.

A masked Islamic State soldier poses holding the ISIS flag in 2015.

A masked Islamic State soldier poses holding the ISIS flag in 2015. (Pictures from History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The purpose of the operation remains unclear. 

Though the U.S. has conducted raids in Syria targeting ISIS members, the Thursday raid is believed to be the first conducted in an area known to be held by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, reported Reuters. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Syrian state news said the raid was carried out by airborne forces with the aid of Syrian Kurdish forces, and claimed that one civilian was killed while others were captured.

The U.S. has been fighting ISIS in Syria since 2015 and continues to maintain a presence in the country with some 1,000 soldiers stationed there.

Liz Friden is a Pentagon producer based in Washington, D.C.