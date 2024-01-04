ISIS claims responsibility for suicide bomb attacks on Soleimani memorial in Iran

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) is claiming responsibility for the suicide bomb attacks in Iran this week, Fox News Digital has learned.

ISIS claims to have orchestrated the double suicide bomber attack at the memorial to deceased Iranian military official Qassem Soleimani.

A statement from ISIS published to Telegram named terrorist operatives Omar al-Mowahid and Sayefulla al-Mujahid as the suicidal attackers behind the "dual martyrdom operation."

IRANIAN MEDIA REPORT AT LEAST 103 KILLED, 141 INJURED IN EXPLOSIONS NEAR GRAVE OF GENERAL QASSEM SOLEIMANI

The explosion killed at least 103 people and wounded up to 141 more in Kerman, Iran, according to Wednesday reports from Iranian media.

Soleimani was killed in 2020 at the hands of a U.S. drone strike ordered by then-President Trump.

ISRAELI MAN WHO BATTLED HAMAS IN GAZA ACCUSED OF IMPERSONATING SOLDIER, STEALING WEAPONS

Some Iranian leaders initially blamed Israel for the attacks, though the accusations were rebuffed by Western powers.

The incident comes amid severe tensions between Iran, the U.S. and Israel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Iran's proxy terrorist groups have attacked U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria more than 100 times since October, and Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have harassed trade in the Red Sea.

Hezbollah, another Iran-supported group, has threatened Israel's northern border with drone attacks.

Fox News Digital's Jennifer Griffin and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.