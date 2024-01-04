Expand / Collapse search
Iran

ISIS claims responsibility for suicide bomb attacks on Soleimani memorial in Iran

Syria has also claimed to have been responsible for the attack, which killed more than 100 people

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) is claiming responsibility for the suicide bomb attacks in Iran this week, Fox News Digital has learned.

ISIS claims to have orchestrated the double suicide bomber attack at the memorial to deceased Iranian military official Qassem Soleimani.

A statement from ISIS published to Telegram named terrorist operatives Omar al-Mowahid and Sayefulla al-Mujahid as the suicidal attackers behind the "dual martyrdom operation."

Solemani memorial

Veiled Iranian women hold portraits of Gen. Qassem Soleimani during a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of his killing, in Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in downtown Tehran. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The explosion killed at least 103 people and wounded up to 141 more in Kerman, Iran, according to Wednesday reports from Iranian media.

Soleimani was killed in 2020 at the hands of a U.S. drone strike ordered by then-President Trump.

Iranian general Qassem Soleimani appears in a military uniform

A pair of explosions near the grave of Qassem Soleimani reportedly killed 103 people in Kerman, Iran on Wednesday. (Pool/Press Office of Iranian Supreme Leader/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Some Iranian leaders initially blamed Israel for the attacks, though the accusations were rebuffed by Western powers.

The incident comes amid severe tensions between Iran, the U.S. and Israel. 

Soleimani memorial

A photo depicts Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed together by a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020, during a memorial service in Iran on Jan. 4, 2024. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images)

Iran's proxy terrorist groups have attacked U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria more than 100 times since October, and Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have harassed trade in the Red Sea. 

Hezbollah, another Iran-supported group, has threatened Israel's northern border with drone attacks.

Fox News Digital's Jennifer Griffin and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com