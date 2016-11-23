IS claims coalition airstrike disables fourth Mosul bridge

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The Islamic State group's media arm says an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition has "disabled" the fourth bridge on the Tigris River in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul.

The Aamaq news agency says the strike happened on Wednesday but gave no details.

It's the second airstrike to target Mosul bridges this week and if the bridge is confirmed disabled, it would mean that there is only one bridge left functioning over the Tigris in Mosul.

There was no immediate confirmation available on the airstrike from the U.S.-led coalition.

Mosul had five bridges until shortly before the start last month of the Iraqi campaign to retake the city from IS.

Targeting the bridges appears designed to disrupt IS supply lines in Mosul, which is sliced in half by the Tigris.