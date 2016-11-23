Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update November 23, 2016

IS claims coalition airstrike disables fourth Mosul bridge

By | Associated Press
    Children walk among smoke from burning oil fields in Qayara, south of Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. For months, residents of the Iraqi town of Qayara have lived in the darkness from a cloud of toxic fumes released by oil fields lit by retreating Islamic State fighters. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) (The Associated Press)

    An Iraqi man sits next to his injured daughter who was wounded by an ISIS mortar shell at al-Tahrir neighborhood, in a field hospital set by the Iraqi special forces medical unit, at al-Samah neighborhood, in Mosul city, Iraq, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) (The Associated Press)

    Iraqi special forces soldiers from the medical unit, carry an injured man who was wounded by a mortar shell at al-Tahrir neighborhood, on a field hospital at al-Samah front line neighborhood, in Mosul city, Iraq, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) (The Associated Press)

BAGHDAD – The Islamic State group's media arm says an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition has "disabled" the fourth bridge on the Tigris River in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul.

The Aamaq news agency says the strike happened on Wednesday but gave no details.

It's the second airstrike to target Mosul bridges this week and if the bridge is confirmed disabled, it would mean that there is only one bridge left functioning over the Tigris in Mosul.

There was no immediate confirmation available on the airstrike from the U.S.-led coalition.

Mosul had five bridges until shortly before the start last month of the Iraqi campaign to retake the city from IS.

Targeting the bridges appears designed to disrupt IS supply lines in Mosul, which is sliced in half by the Tigris.