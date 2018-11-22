Iran warns that US bases and aircraft carriers are within range of its missiles: Report

Iran has said that U.S. bases in Afghanistan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and American aircraft carriers in the Persian Gulf are within range of its missiles, according to a report.

Citing the Tasnim news agency, Reuters reports that the comments were made Wednesday by an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander. “They are within our reach and we can hit them if they (Americans) make a move,” said Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards’ airspace division.

The commander said that the missiles have improved precision and could hit the Kandahar base in Afghanistan, Al Udeid Airbase in Qatar and Al Dhafra base in the UAE.

IRAN WILL LAUNCH ‘DAMAGING’ CYBERATTACKS AGAINST US IN RETALIATION FOR SANCTIONS, EXPERTS WARN

The comments come amid mounting tension between the U.S. and Iran. The Trump administration recently restored sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal.

The sanctions cover Iran's shipping, financial and energy sectors. They are the second batch the administration has re-imposed since Trump withdrew from the landmark accord in May.

The 2015 deal, which was forged by former President Barack Obama, gave Iran billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, which many believed it was using to develop atomic weapons. Trump repeatedly denounced the agreement as the "worst ever" negotiated by the United States and said it gave Iran too much in return for too little.

US RESTORES IRAN SANCTIONS LIFTED UNDER OBAMA NUCLEAR DEAL

Just before the latest round of sanctions was imposed on Iran, President Trump tweeted a “Game of Thrones”-inspired meme. “Sanctions are coming. November 5,” it read, playing on the hit show’s famous “Winter is coming” phrase.

The tweet was retweeted more than 65,000 times and garnered over 199,000 likes. However, the meme was slammed by some “Game of Thrones” cast members, as well as the author of the book series.

Set against the backdrop of growing friction between Washington and Tehran, security experts have warned that Iran will ramp up its cyber attacks on the U.S.

Fox News’ Morgan Evans, Rich Edson and The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers