Iran

Iran warns of 'explosion' in Middle East if war in Gaza continues: report

Iran proxies have launched 90 attacks on US bases and troops since Oct 17

By Peter Aitken Fox News
Published
Iran’s foreign minister has warned that the war in Gaza could lead to a "big explosion" of conflicts in the Middle East, with Lebanon and Yemen already "involved" and more countries poised to join. 

"At least every week, we receive a message from the U.S. telling us that U.S. bases in Syria and Iraq are targeted by some groups," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told the Doha Forum on Monday. 

"At any moment, there is a possibility of a big explosion in the region, one not controllable by any party," he explained via translator. 

The ominous warning follows the U.S. veto of a United Nations Security Council resolution to seek an immediate cease-fire. U.S. Deputy Permanent Representative Robert A. Wood called the demand for an unconditional cease-fire "dangerous" and "a recipe for disaster for Israel, for Palestinians and for the entire region." The U.K. abstained from voting. 

NETANYAHU TELLS BIDEN ISRAEL WILL ACT MILITARILY AGAINST YEMEN'S HOUTHIS IF US WON'T: REPORT

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres had issued a letter to the Security Council in a rare use of Article 99 of the organization’s charter over concerns of "a collapse of the humanitarian system" in Gaza as Israel continues "intense" fighting in the territory. 

Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran's foreign minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks during a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bouhabib, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Amirabdollahian blasted the United States for calling for restraint in the region while at the same time allowing Israel to "commit out crimes" in Gaza. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Amirabdollahian instead accused the U.S. of perpetuating the conflict with its support of Israel and "the Zionist regime." He called attacks on U.S. troops by Iran’s proxies, the Houthis and Hezbollah, tantamount to "defending the Arab and Muslim people of Gaza."

US SANCTIONS PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD OVER HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES, INCLUDING AFGHANISTAN, CHINA, IRAN

"That’s why they are targeting U.S. bases in Syria and Iraq," the foreign minister argued, according to The Jerusalem Post. 

UK and US ambassadors seen voting at UN security council meeting

U.S. Deputy Ambassador to the U.N. Robert Wood, right. and British Ambassdor to the U.N. Barbara Woodward, left, attend a United Nations Security Council meeting on a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza at the U.N. headquarters in New York on Dec. 8, 2023. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

The militant groups have launched a total of 90 attacks against U.S. bases and troops in the Middle East since Oct. 17 and several attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea, including the hijacking of a cargo ship earlier this month. 

IN ISRAEL'S FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL AGAINST TECH-SAVVY HAMAS TERRORISTS BIDEN SEEKS TO MICROMANAGE THE WAR

An umbrella group of Iraqi militants dubbed the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the most recent attacks, which hit the Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq and the Al-Shaddadi Patrol Base in Syria. 

    This photo released by the Houthi Media Center shows a Houthi forces helicopter approaching the cargo ship Galaxy Leader on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Yemen's Houthis have seized the ship in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen after threatening to seize all vessels owned by Israeli companies. (Houthi Media Center via AP)

    This photo released by the Houthi Media Center shows Houthi forces boarding the cargo ship Galaxy Leader on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Yemen's Houthis have seized the ship in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen after threatening to seize all vessels owned by Israeli companies. (Houthi Media Center via AP)

    This photo released by the Houthi Media Center shows Houthi forces boarding the cargo ship Galaxy Leader on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Yemen's Houthis have seized the ship in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen after threatening to seize all vessels owned by Israeli companies. (Houthi Media Center via AP)

Some 2,000 U.S. troops remain in Iraq under an agreement with Baghdad as a means of countering the Islamic State group, which continues to operate in the country. 

Unlike Lebanon's Hezbollah group, seen as Iran's most powerful proxy in the region, Iraq's militias have so far only played a limited role in the conflict.

Several of the president's Republican critics in Congress have urged the Biden administration to consider reclassifying the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization. The Trump administration applied the designation to the group as one of its final acts, but Biden reversed that decision as one of its first acts upon taking office.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the time argued that the administration removed the designation over concerns that it might have "a devastating impact on Yemenis’ access to basic commodities like food and fuel."

Fox News Digital’s Bradford Betz and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report. 

