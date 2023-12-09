Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Netanyahu tells Biden Israel will act militarily against Yemen's Houthis if US wont: report

The Iran-aligned group has been harassing Israeli and U.S. forces in the Middle East since the start of its war with Hamas

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
Yemeni attacks on US warship a significant escalation in Middle East conflicts: Jennifer Griffin Video

Yemeni attacks on US warship a significant escalation in Middle East conflicts: Jennifer Griffin

FOX News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin updates on Yemeni attacks on American warship the USS Mason. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has allegedly told President Biden that his country will act militarily against Yemen's Houthi movement if the United States fails to do so, according to a report by Israeli publication N12News. 

The Iran-aligned group has been harassing Israeli and U.S. forces in the Middle East since the start of Israel's war with Hamas

N12News posted on X Saturday that Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel’s national security chief of staff, told journalists Amit Segal and Ben Caspit about its intention to respond to the group that has attacked and seized several Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab strait, a sea lane through which much of the world's oil is shipped.

Helicopter approaching the vessel

This photo released by the Houthi Media Center shows a Houthi forces helicopter approaching the cargo ship Galaxy Leader on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Yemen's Houthis seized the ship in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen after threatening to seize all vessels owned by Israeli companies. The Iran-aligned group has been harassing Israeli and U.S. forces in the Middle East since the start of its war with Hamas. (Houthi Media Center via AP)

US WARSHIP SHOOTS DOWN 3 HOUTHI DRONES TARGETING COMMERCIAL VESSELS IN RED SEA: CENTCOM

The group has also fired ballistic missiles and armed drones at Israel.

"Tzachin Hanegbi to Amit Segal Ben Caspit: Netanyahu informed Biden…- if you don't act against the Hutus, we will act militarily," the post on X reads. 

Fox News Digital requested but did not receive comment from the White House, the State Department or Netanyahu’s office.

The claims come after three commercial vessels were attacked in the Red Sea last week, prompting a U.S. warship to shoot down multiple unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) headed toward them.

Netanyahu Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is claimed to have told President Biden that Israel will act militarily against Yemen's Houthi movement if the United States fails to do so. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

IRAN-BACKED HOUTHIS SHOOT DOWN US MQ-9 REAPER DRONE OFF COAST OF YEMEN

USS Carney was in the southern Red Sea, just north of the Bab al-Mandab Strait on Dec. 3, when it shot down three Houthi drones heading in its direction, a U.S. official recently told Fox News, adding that the action was taken in self-defense. The drones were launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the official claimed. 

There were no injuries to any of the crew members on the commercial vessels.

The Houthis, which rule much of Yemen and its Red Sea coast, also seized a British-owned cargo ship last month that had links with an Israeli company.

The Treasury Department on Thursday announced sanctions on 13 individuals and entities responsible for providing funds to the Houthis in Yemen. These sanctions aim to cut funds off to those who facilitate Houthi attacks.

Houthi officials say their actions are a show of support for the Palestinians.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in September. A report claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly told President Biden that Israel will act militarily against Yemen's Houthi movement if the US fails to do so. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Israel has said attacks on ships are an "Iranian act of terrorism" with consequences for international maritime security.

A Houthi military spokesperson said all ships sailing to Israeli ports are banned from the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

"If Gaza does not receive the food and medicine it needs, all ships in the Red Sea bound for Israeli ports, regardless of their nationality, will become a target for our armed forces," the spokesperson said in a statement contained in a Reuters report on Saturday. 

Reuters and Fox News’ Danielle Wallace, Andrea Vacchiano, Lucas Y. Tomlinson and Liz Friden contributed to this report.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.