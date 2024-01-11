Expand / Collapse search
World

Iran seizes oil tanker linked to crisis between US and Tehran, military officials confirm

The US has been fending off Iran-backed terrorists in the region for weeks

By Anders Hagstrom , Liz Friden Fox News
Published | Updated
US-led coalition warns Houthis will face 'consequences' if attacks in Red Sea continue Video

US-led coalition warns Houthis will face 'consequences' if attacks in Red Sea continue

Florida Rep. Cory Mills joins 'Fox & Friends First' to weigh in after a U.S.-led coalition warned the Iran-backed Houthis to stop attacks in the Red Sea and discusses plans to re-open four points of entry along the southern border. 

Iranian forces have seized an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, two U.S. military officials confirmed to Fox News on Thursday.

The seized vessel, previously known as the Suez Rajan, was once at the center of another dispute between the U.S. and Iran that ultimately saw the U.S. seize over 1 million barrels of Iranian crude oil. Armed Iranian soldiers reportedly boarded the vessel Thursday morning.

The U.S. and other Western navies have been combating attacks from Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen in the Red Sea for weeks, but Iran itself had not taken direct action beyond sending one of its naval vessels to the region. The Houthis had been a State Department designated foreign terrorist organization until February 2021, when the designation was revoked by the Biden administration.

The U.S. Navy has shot down numerous missiles and drones fired by Houthi rebels. U.S. Navy helicopters also fired on and sank multiple Houthi small boats as they attempted to hijack a trade vessel last month.

US-LED COALITION ISSUES WARNING TO HOUTHIS, VOWS 'CONSEQUENCES' FOR RED SEA ATTACKS

Iran deployed the Alborz, an Alvand class destroyer, to the Red Sea on January 1. The vessel had been a part of the Iranian navy's 34th fleet, and patrolled the Gulf of Aden, the north of the Indian Ocean and the Bab Al-Mandab Strait as far back as 2015, according to Iran's Press TV.

HAMAS LEADERS LIVED LIKE WEALTHY CELEBRITIES IN GAZA TERROR REIGN PRIOR TO OCT. 7 MASSACRE

Iran's seizure comes just one day after the Houtis launched their largest attack to date on international shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea.

Yemeni Coast Guard boats

Members of the Yemeni Coast Guard affiliated with the Houthi group patrol the sea as demonstrators march through the Red Sea port city of Hodeida in solidarity with the people of Gaza on January 4, 2024. (AFP via Getty Images)

On Jan. 9, at approximately 9:15 p.m. local time, the Iranian-backed Houthis launched one-way attack UAVs (OWA UAVs), anti-ship cruise missiles, and an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen towards international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea. It took place as dozens of merchant vessels were transiting.

ISRAEL ANNOUNCES PARTIAL TROOP WITHDRAWAL FROM GAZA IN NEW PHASE OF HAMAS WAR

In a statement posted to X, U.S. Central Command said the United States military presence in the Red Sea was able to prevent any injuries or damage.

Multiple international shipping companies have diverted their vessels away from the Red Sea amid the ongoing attacks, leading to delays. (Stringer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Nevertheless, multiple international shipping companies have diverted their vessels away from the Red Sea amid the ongoing attacks, leading to delays. Vessels must travel south around Africa if they do not sail through the Red Sea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.