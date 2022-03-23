Expand / Collapse search
Vladimir Putin
Inside Putin's yacht: Photos

Putin's yacht includes excessive features ranging from a gold toilet paper holder and a tile dance floor that transforms into a pool

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Photos showing the inside of Vladimir Putin's yacht currently moored in Italy reveal a lifestyle of luxury and grandeur behind the autocratic Russian president, as his country faces severe international economic sanctions due to the ongoing war with Ukraine.

The yacht includes excessive features ranging from a gold toilet paper holder in a marble bathroom, and a tile dance floor surrounded by water that can shift below floor level to become a pool. For the full set of photos, visit The Sun.

Golden toilet paper roll holder on Putin's yacht.

"Every surface is marble or gold. There are countless swimming pools, a spa, a sauna, a theater, ballrooms, a gym, two helipads. It’s like a mini city," one of the builders of the yacht told The Sun.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Other features on the six-deck, 459-foot yacht include a self-leveling pool table, a 16-foot aquarium, a Jacuzzi, a dining room, a judo gym, two helicopter pads, six jet skis and more, according to the outlet.

Tile dance floor that transforms into a pool on Putin's yacht.

It even includes "a hospital," the builder said.

NEARLY 1,000 CIVILIANS DEAD IN UKRAINE; PUTIN PUTS SPIES ON HOUSE ARREST: LIVE UPDATES

"It is hard to swallow the fact that the most incredible ship in the world is owned by a man intent on bombing civilians in Ukraine," he continued. "And it is an unimaginable amount of wealth when the average Russian’s salary is £5,000 [$6,600] a year, and people there are struggling to eat."

Scheherazade, one of the world's biggest and most expensive yachts allegedly linked to Russian billionaires, is moored in the harbor of the small Italian town of Marina di Carrara, Italy, on March 23, 2022.

Scheherazade, one of the world's biggest and most expensive yachts allegedly linked to Russian billionaires, is moored in the harbor of the small Italian town of Marina di Carrara, Italy, on March 23, 2022. (REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini)

The mega yacht called The Scheherazade, named after the character of a Persian queen in Middle Eastern folklore, is estimated to be worth upwards of $700 million, according to Putin opposition leader Alexi Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, or FBK.

NAVALNY REACTS TO 9-YEAR PRISON SENTENCE, CALLING ON RUSSIAN SUPPORTERS ACT AGAINST PUTIN REGIME ‘WAR CRIMINALS’

"Russian people paid for it. Putin needs his head flushing down that golden throne," an ex-crew member told The Sun.

As Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine continues, there has been increased pressure on Italian officials to crack down on Russian yachts stationed along the country's coastline.

U.S. and European officials have been working to seize excessive yachts belonging to Putin's oligarch allies and moored in various NATO countries.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.