France
Published

Infections disease expert warns France has 'lost control' of coronavirus pandemic

The head of France's virus advisory board expressed surprise at the 'brutality' of the rise

Associated Press
PARIS – Virus patients now occupy more than half of France’s intensive care units, and some doctors are urging tougher restrictions after another record jump in confirmed infections.

Dr. Jean-Francois Delfraissy, head of the government’s virus advisory body, expressed surprise Monday at the “brutality” of the rise, after more than 52,000 new cases were reported Sunday.

A man wearing a mask walks in the Montmartre district of Paris, Sunday, Oct.25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Speaking on RTL radio, he floated the idea of local lockdowns or extending France’s 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfews, which currently cover about half of the country and more than two-thirds of its people.

The number of people hospitalized in France with the virus has climbed sharply in recent weeks, putting renewed pressure on ICUs. COVID patients now fill more than two-thirds of the ICUs in the Paris region.

People wearing masks, walk in the Invalides district of Paris, Sunday, Oct.25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Dr. Eric Caumes, head of the infectious and tropical diseases department at Paris’ Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital, told broadcaster Franceinfo on Monday that “we have lost control of the epidemic, though it doesn’t date from yesterday.”

France has been among countries hardest-hit by the pandemic, reporting 34,761 virus-related deaths. It is currently registering more than 340 positive cases per 100,000 people nationwide each week.

Commuters wearing face masks walk on the platform, of a Paris subway, Sunday Oct.25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Delfraissy warns that this latest wave of the virus could be “stronger than the first” and is spreading all around Europe.