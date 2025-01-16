Expand / Collapse search
Indonesian woman rescued by fire department after nose ring gets stuck in chair: 'Wasn't the strangest call'

Firefighters described the incident as 'one of the most entertaining'

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Indonesian woman rescued by fire department after nose ring gets stuck in chair Video

Indonesian woman rescued by fire department after nose ring gets stuck in chair

An Indonesian woman can breathe clearly again after firefighters rescued her from the captivity of an office chair. (CREDIT: ViralPress)

An Indonesian woman can breathe clearly again after firefighters rescued her from the captivity of an office chair.

The young woman was at work in Bandung City, Indonesia, when she managed to get her nose piercing stuck in the mesh back of an office chair, according to video obtained by ViralPress.

Her coworkers attempted to help remove the septum ring from the chair by yanking it, but were unsuccessful and ultimately called the fire department.

Woman stuck to back of chair

An Indonesian woman got herself into an odd situation after she managed to get her nose ring lodged in the back of a mesh office chair at work, requiring a fire station visit to be released. (ViralPress)

"The incident wasn't the strangest call we've ever had," firefighter Mochamad Alam Priabadi said.

Firefighters also attempted to free the woman at the office, but ended up wheeling her to the fire station where they had more tools to complete the job.

In an attempt to lighten the mood, the firefighters joked with the woman about cutting off her nose or needing to use a chainsaw to release her from the chair's grip.

Woman stuck to chair by nose ring

The woman had to be rolled to the fire station after unsuccessful attempts to release her from captivity. (ViralPress)

After goofing off with heavy-duty tools, a pair of pliers accomplished the mission in about five minutes – and the woman was not injured during the removal.

"We've had cases involving freeing a finger stuck in a window latch, removing a stubborn ring from a private area and helping a child whose finger was stuck in a table," Priabadi said. "It's all part of the job, but the nose piercing incident was definitely one of the most entertaining."

Woman poses with firefighters after rescue

The woman posed for a picture with her rescuers and her captor after her release. (ViralPress)

