India lifts ban on printing Kashmir newspapers amid unrest

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Authorities in Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have lifted a three-day ban on the publication of newspapers imposed following massive anti-India protests in the region that left dozens of people dead and hundreds injured.

However, the newspaper editors say they will make a joint decision on whether to resume publication at a meeting later Tuesday.

The largest street protests in recent years in the disputed region erupted last week after Indian troops killed a popular young leader of the largest rebel group fighting against Indian rule in the region.

State government spokesman and Education Minister Nayeem Akhtar said the information blackout was aimed at "saving lives and strengthening peace efforts."

Police raided newspaper offices and seized tens of thousands of local newspapers and imposed the printing ban.