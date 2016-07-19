Expand / Collapse search
India lifts ban on printing Kashmir newspapers amid unrest

    A Kashmiri protester throws a stone at Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, July 18, 2016. A strict curfew was in effect in troubled areas for the ninth straight day Sunday, with hundreds of thousands of people trying to cope with shortages of food and other necessities. Tens of thousands of government troops patrolled mostly deserted streets in the region, where shops and businesses remained closed. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) (The Associated Press)

    Mohammad Ishaq, an employee of the Daily Kashmir Images, has his lunch near the shut down printing press machines on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, July 18, 2016. Authorities in India's portion of Kashmir have shut down printing presses and temporarily banned newspapers from publishing in a sweeping information blackout after days of anti-India protests left dozens of people dead in the volatile region after Indian troops killed a popular young leader of the largest rebel group fighting against Indian rule in the region. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) (The Associated Press)

SRINAGAR, India – Authorities in Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have lifted a three-day ban on the publication of newspapers imposed following massive anti-India protests in the region that left dozens of people dead and hundreds injured.

However, the newspaper editors say they will make a joint decision on whether to resume publication at a meeting later Tuesday.

The largest street protests in recent years in the disputed region erupted last week after Indian troops killed a popular young leader of the largest rebel group fighting against Indian rule in the region.

State government spokesman and Education Minister Nayeem Akhtar said the information blackout was aimed at "saving lives and strengthening peace efforts."

Police raided newspaper offices and seized tens of thousands of local newspapers and imposed the printing ban.