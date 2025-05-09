Pakistan says it has struck military targets inside India in series of new attacks

Pakistan's armed forces said they hit back at India, targeting military sites, after India fired missiles at three of its air bases in a frightening escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

India had earlier targeted the three air bases inside Pakistan with missiles, most of which were intercepted, on Saturday, Pakistani military officials said.

The strike marks the latest escalation between the nuclear-armed rivals, a move triggered by a mass shooting that India blames Pakistan for.

TRUMP OFFERS TO HELP INDIA, PAKISTAN AMID GROWING CONFLICT: ‘I WANT TO SEE THEM STOP’

In a televised address, Pakistani army spokesman, Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif, said the country’s air force assets were safe.

He added that some of the Indian missiles also hit India’s eastern Punjab. There was no immediate comment from India.

"This is a provocation of the highest order," Sharif said.

INDIA LAUNCHES STRIKES ON TERRORIST CAMPS IN PAKISTAN

The missiles targeted Nur Khan air base in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, Murid air base in Chakwal city and Rafiqui air base in the Jhang district of eastern Punjab province, Sharif said.

Some of the missiles landed in Afghanistan, he said.

"I want to give you the shocking news that India fired six ballistic missiles from its city of Adampur," said Sharif. One of the ballistic missiles hit Adampur, the remaining five missiles hit the Indian Punjab area of Amritsar."

Earlier this week, Pakistan shot down more than two dozen drones.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fraught relationship between the neighboring nations hit a low following an attack at a popular tourist area in India-controlled Kashmir, leaving 26 people dead.

Most of those killed were Hindu tourists. India has blamed Pakistan, which denies any involvement.