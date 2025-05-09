Expand / Collapse search
Pakistan says it has struck military targets inside India in series of new attacks

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published | Updated
Trump admin tries to defuse tension between India and Pakistan Video

Trump admin tries to defuse tension between India and Pakistan

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot has the latest on the crisis on 'Special Report.'

Pakistan's armed forces said they hit back at India, targeting military sites, after India fired missiles at three of its air bases in a frightening escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

India had earlier targeted the three air bases inside Pakistan with missiles, most of which were intercepted, on Saturday, Pakistani military officials said. 

The strike marks the latest escalation between the nuclear-armed rivals, a move triggered by a mass shooting that India blames Pakistan for.

TRUMP OFFERS TO HELP INDIA, PAKISTAN AMID GROWING CONFLICT: ‘I WANT TO SEE THEM STOP’

A man in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir

Indian soldiers stand guard as a Kashmiri Muslim man walks by, in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

In a televised address, Pakistani army spokesman, Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif, said the country’s air force assets were safe. 

He added that some of the Indian missiles also hit India’s eastern Punjab. There was no immediate comment from India.

"This is a provocation of the highest order," Sharif said.

INDIA LAUNCHES STRIKES ON TERRORIST CAMPS IN PAKISTAN

Metal debris lies on the ground in India

Metal debris lies on the ground in Wuyan in India-administered Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, May 7. Pakistan's military claimed it shot down five Indian fighter jets. (Reuters/Sharafat Ali/TPX Images of the Day)

The missiles targeted Nur Khan air base in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, Murid air base in Chakwal city and Rafiqui air base in the Jhang district of eastern Punjab province, Sharif said. 

Some of the missiles landed in Afghanistan, he said. 

"I want to give you the shocking news that India fired six ballistic missiles from its city of Adampur," said Sharif. One of the ballistic missiles hit Adampur, the remaining five missiles hit the Indian Punjab area of Amritsar."

Earlier this week, Pakistan shot down more than two dozen drones.

India and Pakistan

Soldiers at the India-Pakistan border. India launched strikes in neighboring Pakistan on Tuesday.  (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

The fraught relationship between the neighboring nations hit a low following an attack at a popular tourist area in India-controlled Kashmir, leaving 26 people dead. 

Most of those killed were Hindu tourists. India has blamed Pakistan, which denies any involvement.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.