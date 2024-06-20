Expand / Collapse search
Israel

IDF spokesman says goal of completely destroying Hamas is unattainable in blow to Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing increasing opposition in Israel and the US

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst has the latest developments amid growing Middle East tensions on 'Special Report.' 

A top spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) dealt a blow to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, publicly declaring that the complete destruction of Hamas is not attainable.

Spokesman Daniel Hagari made the comments during a Wednesday night appearance on Israeli television. The statement directly conflicts with the position Netanyahu has held for months, that the military campaign in Gaza must continue until Hamas is completely dismantled.

"The idea that we can destroy Hamas or make Hamas disappear is misleading to the public," Hagari said in his interview. "What we can do is grow something different, something to replace it. The politicians will decide."

Netanyahu's office produced a swift rebuttal Wednesday evening, insisting that ending Hamas remains the IDF's goal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

A top spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces dealt a blow to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, publicly declaring that the complete destruction of Hamas is not attainable. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File)

"The security cabinet headed by Prime Minister Netanyahu defined the destruction of Hamas’ military and governmental capabilities as one of the goals of the war. The IDF is of course committed to this," his office said.

Netanyahu has faced mounting opposition both in Israel and internationally in recent weeks. His top political rival, Benny Gantz, resigned in protest from Netanyahu's three-member war council last week. Gantz protested how the prime minister was conducting the war in Gaza. Netanyahu ultimately chose to dissolve the council entirely this week.

Israel war cabinet members

Benny Gantz, right, resigned in protest from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's three-member war council last week. Gantz protested how the prime minister was conducting the war in Gaza. Netanyahu ultimately chose to dissolve the council entirely this week. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo/AP)

President Biden's administration has also been ramping up its criticism of Netanyahu. The U.S. had withheld some military aid that was intended for Israel.

Netanyahu then publicly attacked the Biden administration, releasing a video address in English on Tuesday calling the withholding of aid "inconceivable." Relations between the two administrations have only gotten rockier since then.

biden and netanyahu

President Biden's administration has been ramping up its criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, withholding some military aid that was intended for Israel. (Fox News/Getty Images)

The Biden administration is urging Netanyahu to accept a cease-fire agreement that Biden put forward earlier this month. However, Hamas has rejected certain terms of the agreement.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.